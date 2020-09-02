Global Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2024

Global “Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Europe Cancer Therapeutics market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.
Market Overview:
- What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Europe Cancer Therapeutics market growth?
- What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Europe Cancer Therapeutics market shares?
- At what stage of development are the key market products?
- What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
- What is the outlook for the Europe Cancer Therapeutics market industry?
- What difference does performance characteristics of Europe Cancer Therapeutics create from those of established entities?
Key Market Trends:
Target Therapy is the Largest Growing Segment under Therapy Type During the Forecast Period
The major factors driving the growth of the target therapy segment is the increase in R&D and the rising prevalence of various types of cancers. Targeted therapy is also gaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells, while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells. Thus, owing to the rising approval from regulatory bodies and an increase in the prevalence of all types of cancer, the segment is expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period.
Immunotherapies/biologics are also emerging as potential therapies to find a permanent cure for various cancer types among various cancer therapeutics.
Detailed TOC of Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Ease in Regulatory Approval for Novel Cancer Therapy in Europe
4.2.2 Increase in Healthcare Spending for Cancer
4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Cancer in Europe
4.2.4 Strong R&D Initiatives from Key Players
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Inequality in Access of Cancer Therapy across Europe
4.3.2 High Cost of Cancer Therapies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Treatment Type
5.1.1 Chemotherapy
5.1.2 Target Therapy
5.1.3 Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)
5.1.4 Hormonal Therapy
5.1.5 Other Treatment Types
5.2 By Cancer Type
5.2.1 Blood Cancer
5.2.2 Breast Cancer
5.2.3 Prostate Cancer
5.2.4 Skin Cancer
5.2.5 Respiratory/Lung Cancer
5.2.6 Other Cancer Types
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Specilty Clinics
5.3.3 Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Europe
5.4.1.1 Germany
5.4.1.2 UK
5.4.1.3 France
5.4.1.4 Italy
5.4.1.5 Spain
5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amgen Inc.
6.1.2 AstraZeneca PLC
6.1.3 Bayer AG
6.1.4 Bristol-Meyrs Squibb Company
6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.8 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.9 Novartis AG
6.1.10 Pfizer Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
