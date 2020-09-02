Global Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2024

Global “Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Europe Cancer Therapeutics market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Bristol

Meyrs Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

The propelling factors for the growth of the European cancer therapeutics market include the ease in regulatory approval for novel cancer therapy in Europe, increase in healthcare spending for cancer, rising prevalence of cancer, and strong R&D initiatives from key players.

The increasing cancer among the population represents the second most important cause of death and morbidity in Europe, accounting for 1.9 million deaths every year. According to WHO, Europe comprises only one-eighth of the total world population, but has around one-quarter of the total global cancer cases. Around 3.7 million new patients are being reported every year in Europe. There are also other factors attributed to the rising incidence of cancer in Europe, i.e. unhealthy lifestyles and inappropriate diet, obesity, and lack of physical activity. Thus, the growing incidence and prevalence of cancer is likely to drive the growth of the cancer therapeutics market in Europe during the forecast period.

The direct cost of cancer has also increased, and thus the cost of cancer drugs as a share of direct health costs has doubled. The increase in the cost of the cancer treatment, along with the drugs prices, has resulted in the growth of the overall market.