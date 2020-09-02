Bulletin Line

Global Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2024

Europe Cancer Therapeutics

Global “Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Europe Cancer Therapeutics market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market

  • Amgen Inc.
  • AstraZeneca PLC
  • Bayer AG
  • Bristol
  • Meyrs Squibb Company
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche Ltd
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.

    Market Overview:

  • The propelling factors for the growth of the European cancer therapeutics market include the ease in regulatory approval for novel cancer therapy in Europe, increase in healthcare spending for cancer, rising prevalence of cancer, and strong R&D initiatives from key players.
  • The increasing cancer among the population represents the second most important cause of death and morbidity in Europe, accounting for 1.9 million deaths every year. According to WHO, Europe comprises only one-eighth of the total world population, but has around one-quarter of the total global cancer cases. Around 3.7 million new patients are being reported every year in Europe. There are also other factors attributed to the rising incidence of cancer in Europe, i.e. unhealthy lifestyles and inappropriate diet, obesity, and lack of physical activity. Thus, the growing incidence and prevalence of cancer is likely to drive the growth of the cancer therapeutics market in Europe during the forecast period.
  • The direct cost of cancer has also increased, and thus the cost of cancer drugs as a share of direct health costs has doubled. The increase in the cost of the cancer treatment, along with the drugs prices, has resulted in the growth of the overall market.
  • In addition, the heavy investments made in R&D activities have enhanced the development of cancer therapeutics. Furthermore, favorable government regulations for cancer therapeutics and surge in cancer prevalence have boosted the market growth.

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , cancer therapeutics are drugs that block the growth and proliferation of cancer, by interfering with specific molecules, such as DNA or proteins, which are involved in the growth or expansion of cancerous cells.

    The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Europe Cancer Therapeutics market growth?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Europe Cancer Therapeutics market shares?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the Europe Cancer Therapeutics market industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Europe Cancer Therapeutics create from those of established entities?

    Key Market Trends:

    Target Therapy is the Largest Growing Segment under Therapy Type During the Forecast Period

    The major factors driving the growth of the target therapy segment is the increase in R&D and the rising prevalence of various types of cancers. Targeted therapy is also gaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells, while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells. Thus, owing to the rising approval from regulatory bodies and an increase in the prevalence of all types of cancer, the segment is expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period.

    Immunotherapies/biologics are also emerging as potential therapies to find a permanent cure for various cancer types among various cancer therapeutics.

    Reasons for Buying Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market Report:

    • This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
    • It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
    • It provides a five-year of Europe Cancer Therapeutics market forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
    • It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
    • It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
    • It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of Europe Cancer Therapeutics market size.

    Detailed TOC of Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Ease in Regulatory Approval for Novel Cancer Therapy in Europe
    4.2.2 Increase in Healthcare Spending for Cancer
    4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Cancer in Europe
    4.2.4 Strong R&D Initiatives from Key Players
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Inequality in Access of Cancer Therapy across Europe
    4.3.2 High Cost of Cancer Therapies
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Treatment Type
    5.1.1 Chemotherapy
    5.1.2 Target Therapy
    5.1.3 Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)
    5.1.4 Hormonal Therapy
    5.1.5 Other Treatment Types
    5.2 By Cancer Type
    5.2.1 Blood Cancer
    5.2.2 Breast Cancer
    5.2.3 Prostate Cancer
    5.2.4 Skin Cancer
    5.2.5 Respiratory/Lung Cancer
    5.2.6 Other Cancer Types
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 Hospitals
    5.3.2 Specilty Clinics
    5.3.3 Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 Europe
    5.4.1.1 Germany
    5.4.1.2 UK
    5.4.1.3 France
    5.4.1.4 Italy
    5.4.1.5 Spain
    5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

