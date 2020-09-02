Global Feeding DDGS market:Reliable Market Size & Share Estimates for 2020|POET, Valero Energy, Pacific Ethanol

“
Feeding DDGS Market Los Angeles, United State- – The global Feeding DDGS market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Feeding DDGS market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Feeding DDGS Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Feeding DDGS market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Feeding DDGS market.
Leading players of the global Feeding DDGS market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Feeding DDGS market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Feeding DDGS market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Feeding DDGS market.
Feeding DDGS Market Leading Players
ADM, POET, Valero Energy, Pacific Ethanol, Green Plains, Flint Hills Resources, COFCO Biochemical, SDIC Bio Jilin, CHS Inc, Greenfield Global, Jilin Fuel Alcohol, Alcogroup, CropEnergies, Pannonia Bio Zrt, Husky Energy, Ace Ethanol, Envien Group, Manildra Group, United Petroleum, Essentica Feeding DDGS
Feeding DDGS Segmentation by Product
, Ordinary Grade (Protein Content≤30%), Premium Grade (Protein Content＞30%) Feeding DDGS
Feeding DDGS Segmentation by Application
, Swine Feed, Poultry Feed, Ruminant Feed, Others
Report Objectives
• Analyzing the size of the global Feeding DDGS market on the basis of value and volume.
• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Feeding DDGS market.
• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Feeding DDGS market.
• Highlighting important trends of the global Feeding DDGS market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.
• Deeply profiling top players of the global Feeding DDGS market and showing how they compete in the industry.
• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.
• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Feeding DDGS market.
• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table of Contents.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Feeding DDGS Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Feeding DDGS Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Feeding DDGS Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Ordinary Grade (Protein Content≤30%)
1.4.3 Premium Grade (Protein Content＞30%)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Feeding DDGS Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Swine Feed
1.5.3 Poultry Feed
1.5.4 Ruminant Feed
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Feeding DDGS Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Feeding DDGS Industry
1.6.1.1 Feeding DDGS Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Feeding DDGS Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Feeding DDGS Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Feeding DDGS Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Feeding DDGS Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Feeding DDGS Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Feeding DDGS Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Feeding DDGS Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Feeding DDGS Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Feeding DDGS Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Feeding DDGS Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Feeding DDGS Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Feeding DDGS Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Feeding DDGS Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Feeding DDGS Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Feeding DDGS Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Feeding DDGS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Feeding DDGS Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Feeding DDGS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Feeding DDGS Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Feeding DDGS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Feeding DDGS Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Feeding DDGS Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Feeding DDGS Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Feeding DDGS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Feeding DDGS Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Feeding DDGS Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Feeding DDGS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Feeding DDGS Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Feeding DDGS Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Feeding DDGS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Feeding DDGS Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Feeding DDGS Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Feeding DDGS Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Feeding DDGS Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Feeding DDGS by Country
6.1.1 North America Feeding DDGS Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Feeding DDGS Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Feeding DDGS by Country
7.1.1 Europe Feeding DDGS Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Feeding DDGS Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Feeding DDGS by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Feeding DDGS Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Feeding DDGS Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Feeding DDGS by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Feeding DDGS Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Feeding DDGS Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Feeding DDGS by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Feeding DDGS Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Feeding DDGS Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 ADM
11.1.1 ADM Corporation Information
11.1.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 ADM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 ADM Feeding DDGS Products Offered
11.1.5 ADM Recent Development
11.2 POET
11.2.1 POET Corporation Information
11.2.2 POET Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 POET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 POET Feeding DDGS Products Offered
11.2.5 POET Recent Development
11.3 Valero Energy
11.3.1 Valero Energy Corporation Information
11.3.2 Valero Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Valero Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Valero Energy Feeding DDGS Products Offered
11.3.5 Valero Energy Recent Development
11.4 Pacific Ethanol
11.4.1 Pacific Ethanol Corporation Information
11.4.2 Pacific Ethanol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Pacific Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Pacific Ethanol Feeding DDGS Products Offered
11.4.5 Pacific Ethanol Recent Development
11.5 Green Plains
11.5.1 Green Plains Corporation Information
11.5.2 Green Plains Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Green Plains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Green Plains Feeding DDGS Products Offered
11.5.5 Green Plains Recent Development
11.6 Flint Hills Resources
11.6.1 Flint Hills Resources Corporation Information
11.6.2 Flint Hills Resources Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Flint Hills Resources Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Flint Hills Resources Feeding DDGS Products Offered
11.6.5 Flint Hills Resources Recent Development
11.7 COFCO Biochemical
11.7.1 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Information
11.7.2 COFCO Biochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 COFCO Biochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 COFCO Biochemical Feeding DDGS Products Offered
11.7.5 COFCO Biochemical Recent Development
11.8 SDIC Bio Jilin
11.8.1 SDIC Bio Jilin Corporation Information
11.8.2 SDIC Bio Jilin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 SDIC Bio Jilin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 SDIC Bio Jilin Feeding DDGS Products Offered
11.8.5 SDIC Bio Jilin Recent Development
11.9 CHS Inc
11.9.1 CHS Inc Corporation Information
11.9.2 CHS Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 CHS Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 CHS Inc Feeding DDGS Products Offered
11.9.5 CHS Inc Recent Development
11.10 Greenfield Global
11.10.1 Greenfield Global Corporation Information
11.10.2 Greenfield Global Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Greenfield Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Greenfield Global Feeding DDGS Products Offered
11.10.5 Greenfield Global Recent Development
11.12 Alcogroup
11.12.1 Alcogroup Corporation Information
11.12.2 Alcogroup Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Alcogroup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Alcogroup Products Offered
11.12.5 Alcogroup Recent Development
11.13 CropEnergies
11.13.1 CropEnergies Corporation Information
11.13.2 CropEnergies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 CropEnergies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 CropEnergies Products Offered
11.13.5 CropEnergies Recent Development
11.14 Pannonia Bio Zrt
11.14.1 Pannonia Bio Zrt Corporation Information
11.14.2 Pannonia Bio Zrt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Pannonia Bio Zrt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Pannonia Bio Zrt Products Offered
11.14.5 Pannonia Bio Zrt Recent Development
11.15 Husky Energy
11.15.1 Husky Energy Corporation Information
11.15.2 Husky Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Husky Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Husky Energy Products Offered
11.15.5 Husky Energy Recent Development
11.16 Ace Ethanol
11.16.1 Ace Ethanol Corporation Information
11.16.2 Ace Ethanol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Ace Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Ace Ethanol Products Offered
11.16.5 Ace Ethanol Recent Development
11.17 Envien Group
11.17.1 Envien Group Corporation Information
11.17.2 Envien Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Envien Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Envien Group Products Offered
11.17.5 Envien Group Recent Development
11.18 Manildra Group
11.18.1 Manildra Group Corporation Information
11.18.2 Manildra Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Manildra Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Manildra Group Products Offered
11.18.5 Manildra Group Recent Development
11.19 United Petroleum
11.19.1 United Petroleum Corporation Information
11.19.2 United Petroleum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 United Petroleum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 United Petroleum Products Offered
11.19.5 United Petroleum Recent Development
11.20 Essentica
11.20.1 Essentica Corporation Information
11.20.2 Essentica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 Essentica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Essentica Products Offered
11.20.5 Essentica Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Feeding DDGS Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Feeding DDGS Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Feeding DDGS Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
