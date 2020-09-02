Global Feeding DDGS market:Reliable Market Size & Share Estimates for 2020|POET, Valero Energy, Pacific Ethanol

“

Feeding DDGS Market Los Angeles, United State- – The global Feeding DDGS market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Feeding DDGS market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Feeding DDGS Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Feeding DDGS market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Feeding DDGS market.

Leading players of the global Feeding DDGS market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Feeding DDGS market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Feeding DDGS market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Feeding DDGS market.

Feeding DDGS Market Leading Players

ADM, POET, Valero Energy, Pacific Ethanol, Green Plains, Flint Hills Resources, COFCO Biochemical, SDIC Bio Jilin, CHS Inc, Greenfield Global, Jilin Fuel Alcohol, Alcogroup, CropEnergies, Pannonia Bio Zrt, Husky Energy, Ace Ethanol, Envien Group, Manildra Group, United Petroleum, Essentica Feeding DDGS

Feeding DDGS Segmentation by Product

, Ordinary Grade (Protein Content≤30%), Premium Grade (Protein Content＞30%) Feeding DDGS

Feeding DDGS Segmentation by Application

, Swine Feed, Poultry Feed, Ruminant Feed, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Feeding DDGS market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Feeding DDGS market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Feeding DDGS market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Feeding DDGS market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Feeding DDGS market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Feeding DDGS market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Feeding DDGS Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Feeding DDGS Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Feeding DDGS Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ordinary Grade (Protein Content≤30%)

1.4.3 Premium Grade (Protein Content＞30%)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Feeding DDGS Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Swine Feed

1.5.3 Poultry Feed

1.5.4 Ruminant Feed

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Feeding DDGS Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Feeding DDGS Industry

1.6.1.1 Feeding DDGS Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Feeding DDGS Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Feeding DDGS Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Feeding DDGS Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Feeding DDGS Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Feeding DDGS Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Feeding DDGS Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Feeding DDGS Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Feeding DDGS Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Feeding DDGS Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Feeding DDGS Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Feeding DDGS Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Feeding DDGS Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Feeding DDGS Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Feeding DDGS Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Feeding DDGS Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Feeding DDGS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Feeding DDGS Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Feeding DDGS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Feeding DDGS Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Feeding DDGS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Feeding DDGS Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Feeding DDGS Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Feeding DDGS Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Feeding DDGS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Feeding DDGS Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Feeding DDGS Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Feeding DDGS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Feeding DDGS Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Feeding DDGS Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Feeding DDGS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Feeding DDGS Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Feeding DDGS Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Feeding DDGS Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Feeding DDGS Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Feeding DDGS by Country

6.1.1 North America Feeding DDGS Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Feeding DDGS Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Feeding DDGS by Country

7.1.1 Europe Feeding DDGS Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Feeding DDGS Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Feeding DDGS by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Feeding DDGS Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Feeding DDGS Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Feeding DDGS by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Feeding DDGS Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Feeding DDGS Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Feeding DDGS by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Feeding DDGS Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Feeding DDGS Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Feeding DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ADM

11.1.1 ADM Corporation Information

11.1.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 ADM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 ADM Feeding DDGS Products Offered

11.1.5 ADM Recent Development

11.2 POET

11.2.1 POET Corporation Information

11.2.2 POET Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 POET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 POET Feeding DDGS Products Offered

11.2.5 POET Recent Development

11.3 Valero Energy

11.3.1 Valero Energy Corporation Information

11.3.2 Valero Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Valero Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Valero Energy Feeding DDGS Products Offered

11.3.5 Valero Energy Recent Development

11.4 Pacific Ethanol

11.4.1 Pacific Ethanol Corporation Information

11.4.2 Pacific Ethanol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Pacific Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Pacific Ethanol Feeding DDGS Products Offered

11.4.5 Pacific Ethanol Recent Development

11.5 Green Plains

11.5.1 Green Plains Corporation Information

11.5.2 Green Plains Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Green Plains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Green Plains Feeding DDGS Products Offered

11.5.5 Green Plains Recent Development

11.6 Flint Hills Resources

11.6.1 Flint Hills Resources Corporation Information

11.6.2 Flint Hills Resources Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Flint Hills Resources Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Flint Hills Resources Feeding DDGS Products Offered

11.6.5 Flint Hills Resources Recent Development

11.7 COFCO Biochemical

11.7.1 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Information

11.7.2 COFCO Biochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 COFCO Biochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 COFCO Biochemical Feeding DDGS Products Offered

11.7.5 COFCO Biochemical Recent Development

11.8 SDIC Bio Jilin

11.8.1 SDIC Bio Jilin Corporation Information

11.8.2 SDIC Bio Jilin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 SDIC Bio Jilin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 SDIC Bio Jilin Feeding DDGS Products Offered

11.8.5 SDIC Bio Jilin Recent Development

11.9 CHS Inc

11.9.1 CHS Inc Corporation Information

11.9.2 CHS Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 CHS Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 CHS Inc Feeding DDGS Products Offered

11.9.5 CHS Inc Recent Development

11.10 Greenfield Global

11.10.1 Greenfield Global Corporation Information

11.10.2 Greenfield Global Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Greenfield Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Greenfield Global Feeding DDGS Products Offered

11.10.5 Greenfield Global Recent Development

11.12 Alcogroup

11.12.1 Alcogroup Corporation Information

11.12.2 Alcogroup Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Alcogroup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Alcogroup Products Offered

11.12.5 Alcogroup Recent Development

11.13 CropEnergies

11.13.1 CropEnergies Corporation Information

11.13.2 CropEnergies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 CropEnergies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 CropEnergies Products Offered

11.13.5 CropEnergies Recent Development

11.14 Pannonia Bio Zrt

11.14.1 Pannonia Bio Zrt Corporation Information

11.14.2 Pannonia Bio Zrt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Pannonia Bio Zrt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Pannonia Bio Zrt Products Offered

11.14.5 Pannonia Bio Zrt Recent Development

11.15 Husky Energy

11.15.1 Husky Energy Corporation Information

11.15.2 Husky Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Husky Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Husky Energy Products Offered

11.15.5 Husky Energy Recent Development

11.16 Ace Ethanol

11.16.1 Ace Ethanol Corporation Information

11.16.2 Ace Ethanol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Ace Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Ace Ethanol Products Offered

11.16.5 Ace Ethanol Recent Development

11.17 Envien Group

11.17.1 Envien Group Corporation Information

11.17.2 Envien Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Envien Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Envien Group Products Offered

11.17.5 Envien Group Recent Development

11.18 Manildra Group

11.18.1 Manildra Group Corporation Information

11.18.2 Manildra Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Manildra Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Manildra Group Products Offered

11.18.5 Manildra Group Recent Development

11.19 United Petroleum

11.19.1 United Petroleum Corporation Information

11.19.2 United Petroleum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 United Petroleum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 United Petroleum Products Offered

11.19.5 United Petroleum Recent Development

11.20 Essentica

11.20.1 Essentica Corporation Information

11.20.2 Essentica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Essentica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Essentica Products Offered

11.20.5 Essentica Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Feeding DDGS Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Feeding DDGS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Feeding DDGS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Feeding DDGS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Feeding DDGS Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Feeding DDGS Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

