Global Folding Carton Packaging Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Supply Demand and Sales to 2024

Global "Folding Carton Packaging Market" report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Folding Carton Packaging market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Folding Carton Packaging Market manufacturers.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Folding Carton Packaging market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Folding Carton Packaging market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Folding Carton Packaging market?

What are the challenges to Folding Carton Packaging market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Folding Carton Packaging market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Folding Carton Packaging market?

Trending factors influencing the Folding Carton Packaging market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Folding Carton Packaging market?

Key Market Trends:

Food and Beverages to Hold a Major Market Share

Sustainability has been a significant trend observed in the folding carton packaging market. With a strong pressure on the lesser usage of plastic, paperboard and paper cartons are experiencing a strong demand. Aligning to this trend, PaperWorks is launching three new coated recycled board (CRB) kraftback folding carton options, which are engineered to be cost-effective, and 100% recycled alternatives to virgin kraft, with multiple appearance and performance benefits.

Additionally, in 2018, Elopak introduced Pure-Pak cartons made with natural brown board. The new natural brown board Pure-Pak cartons are carbon neutral, and it was introduced one year after Elopak launched its fresh gable top carton made from natural brown board. Since its 2017 launch, the fresh carton has been successful on shelf across Europe for market-leading multinational and medium sized dairies.

Further, to gain consumer attention, laminated and printed cartons with graphics and well-designed labels has been a focus area for food and beverage manufacturers.

China to Hold a Major Market Share

Chinese consumers are turning to packaged goods, which provides convenience, aesthetics, and lifestyle branding. This growing demand for packaged foods products is fueling the growth of the folding carton packaging market in the country. China is one of the largest source of folding cartons, in both volume and value terms, because the country’s low manufacturing costs offset the cost of shipping these products.

Moreover, the country is also leading the way to rise in online grocery shopping among Asian countries. This growth in the online grocery shopping corresponds with the increased demand for convenience food and packaged food products, both of which add to the demand for folding cartons.

Study objectives of Folding Carton Packaging Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Folding Carton Packaging market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Folding Carton Packaging market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Folding Carton Packaging market trends that influence the global Folding Carton Packaging market

Detailed TOC of Folding Carton Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study assumptions

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Demand for Eco Friendly Solutions

4.5.2 Potential Growth in Packaged Food Sales

4.6 Restraints

4.6.1 Fluctuations in the Price of Raw Materials

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user

5.1.1 Food and Beverages

5.1.2 Household

5.1.3 Personal Care

5.1.4 E-commerce

5.1.5 Healthcare

5.1.6 Tobacco

5.1.7 Hardware and Electrical

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Indonesia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Mexico

5.2.4.2 Brazil

5.2.4.3 Argentina

5.2.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Israel

5.2.5.4 South Africa

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 WestRock Company

6.1.2 Bell Incorporated

6.1.3 Graphic Packaging International LLC

6.1.4 Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

6.1.5 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

6.1.6 Seaboard Folding Box Company Inc.

6.1.7 American Carton Company

6.1.8 Coburn Carton Solutions

6.1.9 Thoro Packaging

6.1.10 All Packaging Company

6.1.11 Quad Graphics Inc. (Quad Packaging)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

