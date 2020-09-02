Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment

This report focuses on “Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment :

  • Friction stir welding ( FSW ) is a solid-state joining process that uses a non-consumable tool to join two facing workpieces without melting the workpiece material. Heat is generated by friction between the rotating tool and the workpiece material, which leads to a softened region near the FSW tool. While the tool is traversed along the joint line, it mechanically intermixes the two pieces of metal, and forges the hot and softened metal by the mechanical pressure, which is applied by the tool, much like joining clay, or dough. It is primarily used on wrought or extruded aluminium and particularly for structures which need very high weld strength.

    Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13836794

    Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Manufactures:

  • ESAB
  • Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH
  • Nova-Tech Engineering
  • Beijing FSW
  • FOOKE GmbH
  • PaR Systems
  • Nitto Seiki
  • General Tool Company
  • Sooncable
  • Gatwick
  • Stirtec Gmbh
  • Hitachi
  • PTG
  • BTI
  • Valmet
  • Ekato
  • Xi’an Yonghua
  • Fluiten
  • James Walker
  • Huayang Seals
  • HuhnsealÂ AB

    Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Types:

  • Desktop Equipment
  • Gantry Equipment
  • Others

    Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Applications:

  • Aerospace
  • Automotive
  • Shipbuilding
  • Railways
  • Others

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13836794

    Scope of this Report:

  • In the coming years there is an increasing demand for friction stir welding equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced friction stir welding equipment. Increasing of industiral used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of friction stir welding equipment of APAC will drive growth of the market.
  • Globally, the friction stir welding equipment industry market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of friction stir welding equipment is high. And some enterprises, like ESAB, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH and Nova-Tech Engineering etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their friction stir welding equipment and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 39.42% revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global friction stir welding equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of friction stir welding equipment.
  • The consumption volume of friction stir welding equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of friction stir welding equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of friction stir welding equipment is still promising.
  • The worldwide market for Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 280 million USD in 2024, from 180 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market?
    • How will the Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for A Single-User License) at: https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13836794

    Table of Contents of Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Shrink Label Market Size 2020 by Top Countries Data Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2026

    Wireless Infrastructure Market Size 2020 by Top Countries Data Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2024

    Global Welding Robot Market Size 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

    Global Chlorosilane Market Size 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, Application, Forecast to 2024

    Lysine Market Size Research Reports 2020 Growth by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Recent Trends Forecast by 2024 | Impact of COVID-19

    Vehicle Diesel Engine Market Size 2020 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

    Constant Velocity Universal Joint Market Size 2020 by Manufactures Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024