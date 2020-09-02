Global GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market Professional Survey, Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global “GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics create from those of established entities?

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244235

Key Market Trends:

Growing Warehousing Opportunities in Kuwait

Kuwait City has an abundance of storage space, where most commercial activities are centered and where the international airport and a big port are situated. Sulaibiya is an industrial area to the south-west of the city center, located conveniently next to the 6th Ring Road, providing easy access to the highways. There are other private storage spaces (300 m. sq. to 1000 m. sq.) in Kuwait City, and Al Salmia. Doha and Al-Jahra, located to the west of the city center, have a good location with easy access to the highways. Mina Abdullah is another industrial area, near Shuaiba Port, which is situated about 45 km to the south of Kuwait City, where private and public sector warehousing is rising. Many of them are related to the oil refineries or the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC).

Kuwait is relying heavily on the well-functioning cold chain facilities to support the import of food. Additionally, there are cold chain facilities at both Kuwait International Airport and Shuwaik Port; at the airport, the facility is operated by NAS Cargo with multi-temperature warehouses, including frozen storage and cold rooms, and at Shuwaikh Port, chilled and frozen rooms are operated by Refrigeration Industries (RIC).

There are three commercial ports in Kuwait, which are an important part of its transport network. Shuwaikh, Shuaiba, and Doha ports are all managed by Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA), a public sector body run on a commercial basis under the Authority of the Ministry of Communications.

Shuwaikh Port is considered the main commercial port for Kuwait, situated inside Kuwait Bay and to the immediate northwest of Kuwait City. The port has commercial and container berths, and the milling company, Kuwait Flour Mills & Bakeries, is situated next to the port with specific berths only for it.

Shuaiba Port is Kuwait’s important commercial port, situated 45 km to the south of Kuwait City. The port has commercial and container berths, as well as an oil pier, which is operated by Kuwait National Petroleum Co. Doha Port is located to the North of Kuwait City. They are used to berth dhows, barges, and small coastal vessels operating between Gulf Ports.

The growing population of the country and increasing import and export volumes underscore the need for investment in warehousing services, in particular. Private sector logistics service providers control a considerable part of the supply of inland warehousing space in Kuwait. Government efforts to increase the supply of new warehousing facilities are expected to gradually expand capacity while leaving sizeable market space in warehousing and warehousing related value-added services for local and international investors.

The developing industrial area in Kuwait, along with the flourishing food storage market, has emerged as an opportunity for the warehousing market to grow in the country. Additionally, robust warehousing and storage infrastructure in Kuwait has led to improving the warehousing market.

E-commerce Growth Driving the Market

The GCC e-commerce market is expanding with increasing competition, driven primarily by the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing e-commerce market in the region, with consumer electronics and fashion being the strongest categories. The trend in 2019 will be increased sales numbers for e-commerce players in the GCC. The estimated e-commerce growth rate for the period from 2015 to 2020 is the highest for the United Arab Emirates, with a 44% increase.

The GCC region aids from high spending potential, as the region records a high per capita income. Additionally, internet penetration and social media penetration are also among the best in the world, meaning that the GCC is ready for strong growth in the e-commerce market. Amazon acquired Dubai-based Souq.com in 2017, which had over 50 million customers and operations in all GCC states, positioning itself as a major e-commerce player in the region. Amazon’s entry in the region is also an indication of the market potential. Amazon, since its entry into the market, has been expanding its warehousing space across the region. E-commerce growth is closely related to the growth of the warehousing market, as it is forcing warehouses to upgrade, for greater reliability, higher efficiency, and a better fit for customers.

Reasons for Buying GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year of GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics market forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics market size.

Purchase This Report (Price 4750 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244235

Detailed TOC of GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Government Regulations in GCC Countries

4.3 Technological Development in Warehousing

4.4 Insights on Warehousing Rents

4.5 Insights on General Warehousing

4.6 Insights on Dangerous Goods Warehousing

4.7 Insights on Refrigerated Warehousing

4.8 Insights on Effect of E-commerce Growth

4.9 Insights on Free Zones and Industrial Parks

4.10 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.11 Market Dynamics

4.11.1 Growing International Trade

4.11.2 Increasing Presence of Major Players in the Region

4.11.3 Government Support and Pro-business Regulatory Policies

4.11.4 Strong Logistics Infrastructure Driving the Market

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Country

5.1.1 Kuwait

5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.1.3 Oman

5.1.4 Saudi Arabia

5.1.5 Qatar

5.1.5.1 Bahrain

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Agility Logistics

6.3.2 GWC (Gulf Warehousing Company)

6.3.3 DB Schenker Logistics

6.3.4 DHL Group

6.3.5 General Silos & Storage Co.

6.3.6 GAC

6.3.7 Aramex

6.3.8 Integrated National Logistics

6.3.9 LSC Logistics and Warehousing Co.

6.3.10 Kuehne + Nagel*

7 Future of the Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2026

Global Digital Mammography Equipment Market 2020: Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Food and Beverage Robotic System Integration Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2026

Telescopic Hydraulic Cylinders Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Communication Relay Market Professional Survey by Booming Types & Application Report 2020 and Growth Forecasts to 2026

Powder-Actuated Nail Gun Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2026

Servo Actuators Market Research 2020-2026: Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

COVID-19 Outbreak- Global Exoskeleton Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2025

PTFE FABRIC Market Size 2020 Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2026 Research Report

Global Personal Flotation Devices Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Body Lotion Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Dvd Market Outlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development