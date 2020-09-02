Bulletin Line

Global Handheld GPS Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Handheld GPS

This report focuses on “Handheld GPS Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Handheld GPS market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Handheld GPS:

  • Handheld GPS is a type of portable, user-friendly gadget that combining Global Positioning System and modern geographic technology, which provide location and time information in all weather conditions for users. It is widely used for hiking, cycling, golfing, surveying and other applications.

    Handheld GPS Market Manufactures:

  • Garmin
  • Magellan
  • Lowrance
  • Bushnell
  • Golf BUddy
  • DeLorme

    Handheld GPS Market Types:

  • General Handheld GPS
  • Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS
  • Digital Map Handheld GPS
  • Others

    Handheld GPS Market Applications:

  • General Handheld GPS
  • Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS
  • Digital Map Handheld GPS
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Handheld GPS industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Garmin, accounting for 70 percent market share in value in 2015, followed by Magellan and Lowrance. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.
  • Along with the development of United States domestic Industrial technology, United States handheld GPS has to be advanced in the world, especially in high end products.
  • The market scale will keep decreasing in the next few years. Although tough more people choose to enjoy their outdoor life brought a lot of opportunities, the smartphone is so convenience and technical update frequently that handheld GPS can be hardly to improve more, the research group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the handheld GPS field.
  • However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.
  • This report focuses on the Handheld GPS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Handheld GPS Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Handheld GPS market?
    • How will the global Handheld GPS market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Handheld GPS market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Handheld GPS market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Handheld GPS market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Handheld GPS product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Handheld GPS, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Handheld GPS in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Handheld GPS competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Handheld GPS breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Handheld GPS Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Handheld GPS Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Handheld GPS Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Handheld GPS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Handheld GPS Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Handheld GPS Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Handheld GPS Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Handheld GPS Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Handheld GPS Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

