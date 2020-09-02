Global Healthcare Furniture Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Global Healthcare Furniture Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Healthcare Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Healthcare Furniture :

Global Healthcare Furniture is the Furniture specially designed for healthcare use. Healthcare furniture along with modern medical equipment have important role to play in health care. They not only help surgeons to perform the critical surgery with utmost safety of patient, but also make patients feel comfortable during their stay in hospital or the surgery/post-surgery as well.

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth Inc

Hill-Rom

Stryker

Wieland

TMC Furniture

Knoll

MedViron

Flexsteel

Norix Group

Krug Global Healthcare Furniture Market Types:

Bed

Chair

Cabinet

Other Global Healthcare Furniture Market Applications:

Hospital

Home

The Global Healthcare Furniture market is very concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 85% of the total revenue in 2016.

With increased focus on urbanization, the Global Healthcare Furniture market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

The worldwide market for Global Healthcare Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 160 million USD in 2024, from 120 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.