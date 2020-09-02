Global Marketers has added the latest research study on Global Lingerie Market. The report presents a dashboard outline of leading companies covering their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report reveals the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services.
The Lingerie Market report covers details about market segmentation based on technology, product type, end-user industry, and regional analysis. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and provides an estimate for the forecast period of 2020-2024.
Some of the key players operating in the Lingerie Market include:
Hanesbrands Inc
Fruit of the Loom
Jockey International
Triumph International
Victoria’s Secret
Wacoal Holdings
Uniqlo
CK
Calida
Aimer Group
Mani Form
Embry Form
Sunflora
Gracewell
Gujin
Jialishi
Farmanl
Hoplun Group
Sunny Group
Cosmo-lady
Essentie
Tiova
Venies
Oleno Group
Ordifen
Audrey
Miiow
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2020–2024)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
The Lingerie Market has witnessed a dynamic change in the market scenario and demands owing to changes in the economic landscape of the world. The report provides market growth and shares analysis with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also covers the analysis of the present and future impact of the crisis on the overall development of the industry.
Lingerie Market Segmentation:
Market Segment by Type:
Bra
Knickers and Panties
Lounge Wear
Shape Wear
Others
Market Segment by Applications:
Online Stores
Store Front
The Lingerie Market report covers a detailed analysis of the significant market players and their market share and global position. This report s include a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the developments and strategic advancements such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, etc. undertaken by the key companies.
- Chapter 1 Lingerie Industry Overview
- Chapter 2 Production Lingerie Market Analysis
- Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis
- Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis
- Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Lingerie Market Comparison Analysis
- Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production
- Chapter 7 Major Material Analysis
- Chapter 8 Major Lingerie Type Analysis
- Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis
- Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast
- Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis
- Chapter 12 Conclusions
- Chapter 13 Appendix
