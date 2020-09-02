Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Global Medical Marijuana Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2024

Medical Marijuana

Global “Medical Marijuana Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Medical Marijuana market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Medical Marijuana Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Medical Marijuana Market

  • Canopy Growth
  • Lexaria Corp.
  • United Cannabis Corporation
  • Aurora Cannabis
  • Cannabis Sativa Inc.
  • Cara Therapeutics Inc.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals PLC
  • LivWell Enlightened Health LLC
  • Aphria Inc
  • Medical Marijuana Inc.
  • Lexaria Corporation
  • United Cannabis Corporation
  • Aurora Cannabis
  • Cannabis Sativa Inc.

    Get a Sample Copy of the Report at-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13999590

    Market Overview:

  • The major factors for the growth of the medical marijuana market include the increasing number of countries legalizing the use of medical marijuana, trend of producing edible products with cannabis, and favorable reimbursement environment and government support in selected countries, which are expected to experience a boost over the forecast period.
  • Each year, the legal use of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes is steadily growing, but it varies across countries, based on the possession, distribution, cultivation, and medical indications for its consumption. Therefore, over the forecast period, the change is expected to be slow, but more legal consumption of cannabis is expected in the developed market, which is expected to largely drive the market studied.
  • Currently, there is also an increasing use of marijuana as a functional food, with purported health benefits far outnumbering what consumers can get from kale, turmeric, or kombucha. With the new generation growing up in the United States, where cannabis is legal, new products are found rapidly entering the market, which is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The growth of the market is also attributed to factors, like the trends of producing edible products with cannabis in selected countries. Therefore marijuana is expected to be included in the 2018 food trends, as the drug and its ingredients have been gradually making their way into the public market.
  • Doctors also prescribe medical marijuana to treat muscle spasms caused by multiple sclerosis, nausea, poor appetite, and weight loss, caused by chronic illness, such as HIV, nerve pain, and Crohn’s disease. Thus, with the increasing applications, there is a huge opportunity for marijuana for medicinal purposes as well.

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , medical marijuana refers to the whole, unprocessed marijuana plant, or its basic extracts, for the treatment of several diseases and other related symptoms. Scientific studies show that chemical cannabinoids could help treat a range of diseases and symptoms, which has attracted several biopharmaceutical companies, globally, over the past two decades. The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to legalization in several countries and high demand for both medical and recreational purposes.

    The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Medical Marijuana market growth?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Medical Marijuana market shares?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the Medical Marijuana market industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Medical Marijuana create from those of established entities?

    Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999590

    Key Market Trends:

    Chronic Pain is the Segment under Application that is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period

    There are many studies that have shown that medical cannabis is found to be an effective method for the treatment of chronic pain, and that it is far safer than many other options. It is an affordable, natural alternative that lacks side effects and is traditionally used to treat chronic pain. There are also several ongoing researches on medical marijuana for the treatment of chronic pain, which is expected to directly impact the growth of the market.

    Marijuana is also being used for the treatment of arthritis, as it has the potential to reduce inflammation, as well reduce pain. There is also an increasing research on medical marijuana for the treatment of cancer and commercially available cannabinoids, which are approved drugs for chemotherapy, and which are likely to augment the growth of the market. Marijuana, being an effective treatment for neuropathic pain, is expected to further rise over the forecast timeframe.

    North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

    North America holds the major share in the medical marijuana market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The surging pace of cannabis legalization in the United States is one of the key factors contributing to its increased demand. There are also many marijuana programs in the United States that have accelerated, and most of the states have started to approach medical marijuana from the perspective of good public health.

    Reasons for Buying Medical Marijuana Market Report:

    • This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
    • It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
    • It provides a five-year of Medical Marijuana market forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
    • It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
    • It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
    • It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of Medical Marijuana market size.

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999590

    Detailed TOC of Medical Marijuana Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Number of Countries Legalizing the Use of Medical Marijuana
    4.2.2 Trend of Producing Edible Products with Cannabis
    4.2.3 Favorable Reimbursement Environment and Government Support in Certain Countries
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Awareness about the Dosage and Medicinal Properties of Marijuana
    4.3.2 Social Stigma Related to Cannabis Use
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Application
    5.1.1 Chronic Pain
    5.1.2 Arthritis
    5.1.3 Migraine
    5.1.4 Cancer
    5.1.5 Other Applications
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 United States
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.1.3 Mexico
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 Germany
    5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Italy
    5.2.2.5 Spain
    5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 Japan
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 Australia
    5.2.3.5 South Korea
    5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.4.1 GCC
    5.2.4.2 South Africa
    5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5 South America
    5.2.5.1 Brazil
    5.2.5.2 Argentina
    5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Canopy Growth
    6.1.2 Lexaria Corp.
    6.1.3 United Cannabis Corporation
    6.1.4 Aurora Cannabis
    6.1.5 Cannabis Sativa Inc.
    6.1.6 Cara Therapeutics Inc.
    6.1.7 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC
    6.1.8 LivWell Enlightened Health LLC
    6.1.9 Aphria Inc
    6.1.10 Medical Marijuana Inc.
    6.1.11 Lexaria Corporation
    6.1.12 United Cannabis Corporation
    6.1.13 Aurora Cannabis
    6.1.14 Cannabis Sativa Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    Global Geomembranes Market 2020: Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

    Chemical Nitrogen Generators Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

    Embedded Thermal Printers Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

    Folder Gluers Market Professional Survey by Booming Types & Application Report 2020 and Growth Forecasts to 2026

    Active Seat Belt System Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2020 to 2026

    Non Negative Pressure Water Supply Equipment Market Professional Survey by Booming Types & Application Report 2020 and Growth Forecasts to 2026

    Global Neurophysiology Electrodes Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

    Global Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

    Global Super Tough Nylon Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2026; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

    Contact Center Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2024

    Battery Market 2020 Size, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2024

    Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024