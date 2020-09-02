Global Medical X-Ray Generator Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Medical X-Ray Generator Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Medical X-Ray Generator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Medical X-Ray Generator:

Medical (Diagnostic) X-ray generators are designed to provide electrical energy to be converted into X radiation. The quality and quantity of X radiation is pre-determined by the radiographer who sets the appropriate exposure factors at the control desk.

The principal function of an x-ray generator is to provide current at a high voltage to an x-ray tube. Electrical power available to a hospital or clinic provides up to about 480 V, much lower than the 20,000 to 150,000 V needed for x-ray production. Transformers are principal components of x-ray generators; they convert low voltage into high voltage through a process called electromagnetic induction.X-ray Generator Modules

Modules of the x-ray generator include the high-voltage power circuit, the stator circuit, the filament circuit, the focal spot selector, and automatic exposure control (AEC) circuit. Generators typically have circuitry and microprocessors that monitor the selection of potentially damaging overload conditions in order to protect the x-ray tube. Combinations of kV, mA, and exposure time delivering excessive power to the anode are identified, and such exposures are prohibited. Heat load monitors calculate the thermal loading on the x-ray tube anode, based on kV, mA, and exposure time, and taking cooling into account. Some x-ray systems are equipped with sensors that measure the temperature of the anode. These systems protect the x-ray tube and housing from excessive heat buildup by prohibiting exposures that would damage them. This is particularly important for CT scanners and high-powered interventional fluoroscopy systems.

CPI Medical

Spellman

Siemens

GE Healthcare

Italray

DRGEM

Innomed Medical

ECORAY

Listem

DMS/APELEM

Asahi

Shimadzu

Neusoft

Yiju Medical

Hokai

DH Medical

Global Medical X-Ray Generator Market Types:

High Frequency X-Ray Generators

High Frequency X-Ray Generators

Low Frequency X-Ray Generators Global Medical X-Ray Generator Market Applications:

CT

DR

DSA

Mammograph

Global Medical X-Ray Generator is mainly produced in Europe and United States. CPI Medical, Spellman and Siemens are the major plays in the industry. Their production accounts for more than 40% Global Medical X-Ray Generator industry market share.

The competition of the industry is more furious in recent years. Sale prices are relatively stable and the changes of raw material prices are not obvious.

Due to the lack of medical facilities in developing countries, there is a strong demand for the product. It will be the major growth point in the future.

The worldwide market for Global Medical X-Ray Generator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.1% over the next five years, will reach 300 million USD in 2024, from 300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.