Global Pentaerythritol Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Global Pentaerythritol , white crystal or powder, flammable, susceptible to general organic acid ester, a large number of coatings for industrial production of alkyd resins, synthetic advanced lubricants, plasticizers, surfactants and pharmaceuticals, explosives and other raw materials. Global Pentaerythritol Market Manufactures:

Celanese Corp.

Ercros SA

Hubei Yihua Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Perstorp

Baoding Guoxiu Chemical Industry

Copenor

Henan Pengcheng Group

Kanoria Chemicals and Industries

Liyang Ruiyang Chemical

MKS Marmara Entegre Kimya

Shahid Rasouli

U-Jin Chemical

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Zarja Chemical

Global Pentaerythritol Market Types:

Global Pentaerythritol -95

Global Pentaerythritol -98

Others Global Pentaerythritol Market Applications:

Alkyd Paints

Alkyd Inks

Alkyd Adhesives and Sealants

Scope of this Report:

Global Pentaerythritol production are mainly concentrated in China and Europe at present, the output of this two regions occupy global production more than 65.49%. Global Pentaerythritol production capacity increased with the increase of the downstream application.

In 2015, the global production of pentaerythritol over 580.55 (K MT); the growth margin is around 15.63% during this year.

China and EU are both major production and consumption region in pentaerythritol market. In 2015, China takes 36.21% in global consumption while EU takes 17.50%.