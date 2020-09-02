Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market: Current Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges|bioMerieux, Church & Dwight, Rohto

“ Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Los Angeles, United State – – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Each segment of the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key players cited in the report

Swiss Precision Diagnostics, bioMerieux, Church & Dwight, Rohto, NFI Consumer Healthcare, Wondfo, Egens Biotech, Arax, Quidel Corporation, Runbio Biotech, Easy Healthcare, CIGA Healthcare, Biosynex, NOW Diagnostics, NG Biotech, Ulti med Products, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Pregnancy Point of Care Testing

Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market: Type Segments

, LH Urine Test, FSH Urine Test, HCG Blood Test, HCG Urine Test Pregnancy Point of Care Testing

Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market: Application Segments

, Pharmacies & Drugstores, Gynecology & Fertility Clinics, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online Sales

Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market to help identify market developments

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 LH Urine Test

1.4.3 FSH Urine Test

1.4.4 HCG Blood Test

1.4.5 HCG Urine Test

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharmacies & Drugstores

1.5.3 Gynecology & Fertility Clinics

1.5.4 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

1.5.5 Online Sales

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Industry

1.6.1.1 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Pregnancy Point of Care Testing by Country

6.1.1 North America Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pregnancy Point of Care Testing by Country

7.1.1 Europe Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Pregnancy Point of Care Testing by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Pregnancy Point of Care Testing by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Pregnancy Point of Care Testing by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Swiss Precision Diagnostics

11.1.1 Swiss Precision Diagnostics Corporation Information

11.1.2 Swiss Precision Diagnostics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Swiss Precision Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Swiss Precision Diagnostics Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Products Offered

11.1.5 Swiss Precision Diagnostics Recent Development

11.2 bioMerieux

11.2.1 bioMerieux Corporation Information

11.2.2 bioMerieux Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 bioMerieux Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 bioMerieux Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Products Offered

11.2.5 bioMerieux Recent Development

11.3 Church & Dwight

11.3.1 Church & Dwight Corporation Information

11.3.2 Church & Dwight Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Church & Dwight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Church & Dwight Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Products Offered

11.3.5 Church & Dwight Recent Development

11.4 Rohto

11.4.1 Rohto Corporation Information

11.4.2 Rohto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Rohto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Rohto Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Products Offered

11.4.5 Rohto Recent Development

11.5 NFI Consumer Healthcare

11.5.1 NFI Consumer Healthcare Corporation Information

11.5.2 NFI Consumer Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 NFI Consumer Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 NFI Consumer Healthcare Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Products Offered

11.5.5 NFI Consumer Healthcare Recent Development

11.6 Wondfo

11.6.1 Wondfo Corporation Information

11.6.2 Wondfo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Wondfo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Wondfo Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Products Offered

11.6.5 Wondfo Recent Development

11.7 Egens Biotech

11.7.1 Egens Biotech Corporation Information

11.7.2 Egens Biotech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Egens Biotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Egens Biotech Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Products Offered

11.7.5 Egens Biotech Recent Development

11.8 Arax

11.8.1 Arax Corporation Information

11.8.2 Arax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Arax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Arax Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Products Offered

11.8.5 Arax Recent Development

11.9 Quidel Corporation

11.9.1 Quidel Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 Quidel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Quidel Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Quidel Corporation Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Products Offered

11.9.5 Quidel Corporation Recent Development

11.10 Runbio Biotech

11.10.1 Runbio Biotech Corporation Information

11.10.2 Runbio Biotech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Runbio Biotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Runbio Biotech Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Products Offered

11.10.5 Runbio Biotech Recent Development

11.12 CIGA Healthcare

11.12.1 CIGA Healthcare Corporation Information

11.12.2 CIGA Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 CIGA Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 CIGA Healthcare Products Offered

11.12.5 CIGA Healthcare Recent Development

11.13 Biosynex

11.13.1 Biosynex Corporation Information

11.13.2 Biosynex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Biosynex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Biosynex Products Offered

11.13.5 Biosynex Recent Development

11.14 NOW Diagnostics

11.14.1 NOW Diagnostics Corporation Information

11.14.2 NOW Diagnostics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 NOW Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 NOW Diagnostics Products Offered

11.14.5 NOW Diagnostics Recent Development

11.15 NG Biotech

11.15.1 NG Biotech Corporation Information

11.15.2 NG Biotech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 NG Biotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 NG Biotech Products Offered

11.15.5 NG Biotech Recent Development

11.16 Ulti med Products

11.16.1 Ulti med Products Corporation Information

11.16.2 Ulti med Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Ulti med Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Ulti med Products Products Offered

11.16.5 Ulti med Products Recent Development

11.17 EKF Diagnostics Holdings

11.17.1 EKF Diagnostics Holdings Corporation Information

11.17.2 EKF Diagnostics Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 EKF Diagnostics Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 EKF Diagnostics Holdings Products Offered

11.17.5 EKF Diagnostics Holdings Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

“