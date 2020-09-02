Global Professional Research Report Analysis on Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market (2020-2025)

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market Overview:

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has evaluated the global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market in its latest research report. The research report, titled [Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market to the readers.

Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Electronic-Grade-N-methylpyrrolidone-(NMP)_p490525.html

Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market: Regional Segmentation

To understand the changing political scenario, analysts have regionally segmented the market. This gives an overview of the political and socio-economic status of the regions that is expected to impact the market dynamic.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market: Research Methodology

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH uses a unique investigative approach to make an accurate assessment of the global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market. To begin with, the analysis has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies. The information has been authenticated by market expert through valuable commentary. Research analysts have also conducted exhaustive interviews with market-relevant questions to collate this research report.

Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report also studied the key players operating in the global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market. It has evaluated and elucidated the research and development statuses of these companies, their financial outlooks, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. In addition, the research report also includes the list of strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements of the companies in the recent past.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market Research Report:

BASF

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry

Eastman

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sichuan Tianhua

Lyondellbasell

Puyang Guangming Chemicals

Changxin Chemical

Ashland

Zhejiang Realsun Chemical

Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group)

Shanghai Enjoy Chemical

Binzhou Yuneng Chemical

Binzhou City Zhanhua District Ruian Chemical

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Purity

1.2.1 Overview: Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 99.5% ≤ Purity ＜99.9%

1.2.3 Purity ≥99.9%

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Lithium-ion Battery

1.3.3 LCD

1.3.4 Semiconductor Cleaning Agent

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market

1.4.1 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BASF

2.1.1 BASF Details

2.1.2 BASF Major Business

2.1.3 BASF SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 BASF Product and Services

2.1.5 BASF Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry

2.2.1 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Details

2.2.2 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Major Business

2.2.3 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Product and Services

2.2.5 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Eastman

2.3.1 Eastman Details

2.3.2 Eastman Major Business

2.3.3 Eastman SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Eastman Product and Services

2.3.5 Eastman Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

2.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Details

2.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Major Business

2.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Product and Services

2.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Sichuan Tianhua

2.5.1 Sichuan Tianhua Details

2.5.2 Sichuan Tianhua Major Business

2.5.3 Sichuan Tianhua SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Sichuan Tianhua Product and Services

2.5.5 Sichuan Tianhua Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Lyondellbasell

2.6.1 Lyondellbasell Details

2.6.2 Lyondellbasell Major Business

2.6.3 Lyondellbasell Product and Services

2.6.4 Lyondellbasell Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Puyang Guangming Chemicals

2.7.1 Puyang Guangming Chemicals Details

2.7.2 Puyang Guangming Chemicals Major Business

2.7.3 Puyang Guangming Chemicals Product and Services

2.7.4 Puyang Guangming Chemicals Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Changxin Chemical

2.8.1 Changxin Chemical Details

2.8.2 Changxin Chemical Major Business

2.8.3 Changxin Chemical Product and Services

2.8.4 Changxin Chemical Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Ashland

2.9.1 Ashland Details

2.9.2 Ashland Major Business

2.9.3 Ashland Product and Services

2.9.4 Ashland Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Zhejiang Realsun Chemical

2.10.1 Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Details

2.10.2 Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Major Business

2.10.3 Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Product and Services

2.10.4 Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group)

2.11.1 Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Details

2.11.2 Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Major Business

2.11.3 Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Product and Services

2.11.4 Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Shanghai Enjoy Chemical

2.12.1 Shanghai Enjoy Chemical Details

2.12.2 Shanghai Enjoy Chemical Major Business

2.12.3 Shanghai Enjoy Chemical Product and Services

2.12.4 Shanghai Enjoy Chemical Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Binzhou Yuneng Chemical

2.13.1 Binzhou Yuneng Chemical Details

2.13.2 Binzhou Yuneng Chemical Major Business

2.13.3 Binzhou Yuneng Chemical Product and Services

2.13.4 Binzhou Yuneng Chemical Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Binzhou City Zhanhua District Ruian Chemical

2.14.1 Binzhou City Zhanhua District Ruian Chemical Details

2.14.2 Binzhou City Zhanhua District Ruian Chemical Major Business

2.14.3 Binzhou City Zhanhua District Ruian Chemical Product and Services

2.14.4 Binzhou City Zhanhua District Ruian Chemical Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Purity

10.1 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Market Share by Purity (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue and Market Share by Purity (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Price by Purity (2015-2020)

11 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market Forecast by Purity (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales Forecast by Purity (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market Share Forecast by Purity (2021-2025)

12.4 Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG