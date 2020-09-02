Global Recombinant Protein Market 2020 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2024

Global “Recombinant Protein Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Recombinant Protein market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Recombinant Protein Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

The Drug Discovery Segment is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate, during the Forecast Period

The basic research segment held a maximum share in 2018, owing to the increasing investment on research activities and the introduction of new protein therapeutics, which has significantly contributed in the growth and development of recombinant therapeutic antibodies and proteins market.

The drug discovery segment is projected to show significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the strong demand for recombinant proteins in drug discovery. Furthermore, companies are also collaborating for drug discovery and development purposes. For instance, in 2017, Crown Bioscience (CBI) Inc. entered into a collaboration with Jiangsu Qyun Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, to develop CTLA-4 antibody.

North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Market and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

North America is expected to lead the global recombinant protein market, owing to the increased expenditure in research. The United States is anticipated to witness the highest growth, owing to the largest concentration of world-class research universities and academic medical centers. The R&D spending of the United States is around 2.7% of its gross domestic product (GDP). In 2014, the United States was leading the R&D investments in biotechnology and, since then, the US biotechnology research and investment has been growing at a steady rate. Development of new products and collaboration activities of biotechnology companies are likely to boost the growth of the recombinant protein market.

Detailed TOC of Recombinant Protein Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Expenditure in Research and Development

4.2.2 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.3 Rising Inclination toward Biologics and Biosimilars

4.2.4 Advanced Recombinant Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Expensive and Time-consuming Production Process

4.3.2 Safety Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Product

5.1.1 Hormone

5.1.2 Growth Factor

5.1.3 Cytokine

5.1.4 Antibody

5.1.5 Enzyme

5.1.6 Other Type of Products

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Basic Research

5.2.2 Therapeutic Use

5.2.3 Drug Discovery

5.2.4 Biotechnology Industry

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abcam PLC

6.1.2 Abnova Corporation

6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.4 Enzo Life Sciences Inc.

6.1.5 Eurogentec (Kaneka Corporation)

6.1.6 Merck KGaA

6.1.7 Novo Nordisk AS

6.1.8 ProSpec-Tany TechnoGene Ltd

6.1.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

