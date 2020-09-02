Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Restraint to 2024

Global “Retinoblastoma Treatment Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Retinoblastoma Treatment market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Retinoblastoma Treatment market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Retinoblastoma Treatment Market manufacturers.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Retinoblastoma Treatment market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Retinoblastoma Treatment market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Retinoblastoma Treatment market?

What are the challenges to Retinoblastoma Treatment market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Retinoblastoma Treatment market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Retinoblastoma Treatment market?

Trending factors influencing the Retinoblastoma Treatment market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Retinoblastoma Treatment market?

Key Market Trends:

Non-hereditary Retinoblastoma is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Retinoblastoma Type Segment

In the Retinoblastoma type segment of the Retinoblastoma treatment market, the non-hereditary retinoblastoma (NHR) is expected to have the largest market size and is likely to witness a CAGR of 3.82% in the forecast period.

Non-hereditary retinoblastoma (NHR), also known as sporadic retinoblastoma, is the more prevalent form of retinoblastoma. According to the American Cancer Society, 67% of reported cases (in the United States) of retinoblastoma in pediatrics are non-hereditary or sporadic.

The NHR is mostly a pediatric disease, and according to the American Cancer Society, the survival rates post diagnosis is approximately 90%. According to the Union for International Cancer Control, the average age-adjusted incidence rate of retinoblastoma in the United States and Europe is 2-5/106 children (approximately one in 14,000 – 18,000 live births).

The market for NHR is expected to grow tremendously over the forecast period, primarily due to the higher incidence rate, when compared to hereditary retinoblastoma. Additionally, factors, like high survival rates post diagnosis in developed regions, like the United States, are likely to add to the global market growth.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific currently dominates the market for Retinoblastoma Treatment and is expected to continue its strong hold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future owing to the fact that, retinoblastoma (Rb) is the most common primary intraocular malignancy of infancy and childhood, and seriously endangers the vision and life of children.

According to the United Nations Survey in 2016, China was only second to that in India, in the prevalence of Rb in APAC countries. Similarly, according to the Japanese Journal of Ophthalmology, in 2018, the average occurrence frequency for retinoblastoma was 1:16,823 births/year and at diagnosis, 89.0% of the patients were aged younger than 3 years and 41.0% were aged younger than 1 year.

Furthermore, in countries like India, current treatment modalities of systemic chemotherapy and focal treatment have contributed significantly to disability limitation and patient survival and there is less knowledge on the genetics of the retinoblastoma gene and its protein, and there is potential for developing targeted molecular therapies.

Study objectives of Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Retinoblastoma Treatment market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Retinoblastoma Treatment market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Retinoblastoma Treatment market trends that influence the global Retinoblastoma Treatment market

Detailed TOC of Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Remission and the Chance of Recurrence

4.2.2 Increasing Public Awareness

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Small Patient Pool

4.3.2 Side Effects of Retinoblastoma Surgery

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment Type

5.1.1 Surgery

5.1.2 Radiation therapy

5.1.3 Laser Therapy (Photocoagulation)

5.1.4 Cryotherapy

5.1.5 Thermotherapy

5.1.6 Chemotherapy

5.1.6.1 Carboplatin

5.1.6.2 Cisplatin

5.1.6.3 Vincristine

5.1.6.4 Etoposide

5.1.6.5 Cyclophosphamide

5.1.6.6 Topotecan

5.1.6.7 Doxorubicin

5.1.6.8 Cyclosporine

5.1.6.9 Melphalan

5.1.7 Opthalmic Artery Infusion Chemotherapy

5.1.8 High-dose Chemotherapy and Stem Cell Transplant

5.2 By Type of Retinoblastoma

5.2.1 Non-hereditary Retinoblastoma

5.2.2 Hereditary Retinoblastoma

5.3 By Type of Staging

5.3.1 Intraocular Retinoblastoma

5.3.2 Extraocular Retinoblastoma

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Baxter International Inc.

6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6.1.3 Cadila Pharmaceuticals

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.6 Merck & Co.

6.1.7 Novartis AG

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

