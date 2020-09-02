Global Rubber Antioxidant Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Global Rubber Antioxidant Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Rubber Antioxidant in these regions. This report also studies the Global Rubber Antioxidant market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Rubber antioxidant is a kind of additive which is added during the production to prevent rubber aging. The common rubber antioxidants are aromatic amine, which are mainly used in tires, belts, hoses, cables, etc.

Eastman

Kumho Petrochemical

Lanxess

Agrofert(Duslo)

NOCIL

OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL

GENERAL QUIMICA

Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology

Xian Yu-Chem

Kemai Chemical

Sunsine

NCIC

Shandong Ekesen Chemical Global Rubber Antioxidant Market Types:

PPDs

RD (TMQ)

Others Global Rubber Antioxidant Market Applications:

Tires

Automotive Rubber Products

Tires

Automotive Rubber Products

Others

China is the dominate producer of rubber antioxidant, the production was 346 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 56.58% of the total amount. Besides that, China also is the largest consumer, with the sales volume of 310.8 K MT in 2016, occupied about 50.83% market share. And in the following years, China is expected to maintain the leading status.

The industry concentration of rubber antioxidant is relatively high. Eastman, Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Agrofert(Duslo) once monopolized the industry, occupied almost 80% of the market share. While with the rubber industry shift to the east, Chinese rubber additives manufacturers seize the opportunity and realize the rapid development. In 2016, the above international companies only occupied about 29.95% market share. Leading players in China are Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology, Xian Yu-Chem, Kemai Chemical, Sunsine. Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 20.96% in 2016.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of rubber antioxidant was lower year by year from 2736 $/MT in 2012 to 2451 $/MT in 2016. In 2017, with the higher price of raw materials and increasingly stricter environmental protection requirements, the price of rubber antioxidant has a certain level of rising.

The worldwide market for Global Rubber Antioxidant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1980 million USD in 2024, from 1640 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.