The report presents details on the Global Smart Drone Services Market covering market segmentation, key companies, and analysis in both historic and present contexts.
The Smart Drone Services Market report covers details about market segmentation based on technology, product type, end-user industry, and regional analysis. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and provides an estimate for the forecast period of 2020-2024.
Some of the key players operating in the Smart Drone Services Market include:
DJI
Parrot
3D Robotics
Intel (AscTec)
Xaircraft
Microdrones
AeroVironment
Yamaha
Draganflyer
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2020–2024)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
The Smart Drone Services Market has witnessed a dynamic change in the market scenario and demands owing to changes in the economic landscape of the world. The report provides market growth and shares analysis with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also covers the analysis of the present and future impact of the crisis on the overall development of the industry.
Smart Drone Services Market Segmentation:
Market Segment by Type:
Micro Drones
Mini Drones
Other Drones
Market Segment by Applications:
Delivery Drones
Agriculture Monitoring
Oil and Gas
Law Enforcement
Disaster Management
Entertainment, Media, and Mapping
Networking for Remote Areas
Environmental Drones
Real Estate &Construction
Others
The Smart Drone Services Market report covers a detailed analysis of the significant market players and their market share and global position. This report s include a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the developments and strategic advancements such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, etc. undertaken by the key companies.
Key pointers of the Table of Contents:
- Chapter 1 Smart Drone Services Industry Overview
- Chapter 2 Production Smart Drone Services Market Analysis
- Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis
- Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis
- Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Smart Drone Services Market Comparison Analysis
- Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production
- Chapter 7 Major Material Analysis
- Chapter 8 Major Smart Drone Services Type Analysis
- Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis
- Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast
- Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis
- Chapter 12 Conclusions
- Chapter 13 Appendix
