Global Vacation Rental market: Market Shares and Growth Strategies of Key Participants|Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Expedia

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Vacation Rental market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Vacation Rental market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Vacation Rental market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Vacation Rental market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Vacation Rental market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Vacation Rental market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Vacation Rental Market Leading Players

9Flats, Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Expedia, TripAdvisor, Wyndham Destinations, …

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Vacation Rental market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Vacation Rental Segmentation by Product

Monthly, Weekly, Nightly Vacation Rental

Vacation Rental Segmentation by Application

, Private, Commerce

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Vacation Rental market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Vacation Rental market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Vacation Rental market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Vacation Rental market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Vacation Rental market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Vacation Rental market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Vacation Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Monthly

1.2.3 Weekly

1.2.4 Nightly

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vacation Rental Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Private

1.3.3 Commerce

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Vacation Rental Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Vacation Rental Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vacation Rental Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Vacation Rental Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Vacation Rental Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Vacation Rental Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Vacation Rental Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Vacation Rental Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Vacation Rental Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vacation Rental Revenue

3.4 Global Vacation Rental Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Vacation Rental Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vacation Rental Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Vacation Rental Area Served

3.6 Key Players Vacation Rental Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Vacation Rental Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Vacation Rental Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Vacation Rental Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Vacation Rental Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Vacation Rental Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Vacation Rental Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Vacation Rental Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Vacation Rental Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Vacation Rental Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Vacation Rental Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Vacation Rental Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vacation Rental Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Vacation Rental Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Vacation Rental Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Vacation Rental Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Vacation Rental Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Vacation Rental Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Vacation Rental Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Vacation Rental Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Vacation Rental Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Vacation Rental Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Vacation Rental Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Vacation Rental Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Vacation Rental Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Vacation Rental Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Vacation Rental Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Vacation Rental Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 9Flats

11.1.1 9Flats Company Details

11.1.2 9Flats Business Overview

11.1.3 9Flats Vacation Rental Introduction

11.1.4 9Flats Revenue in Vacation Rental Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 9Flats Recent Development

11.2 Airbnb

11.2.1 Airbnb Company Details

11.2.2 Airbnb Business Overview

11.2.3 Airbnb Vacation Rental Introduction

11.2.4 Airbnb Revenue in Vacation Rental Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Airbnb Recent Development

11.3 Booking Holdings

11.3.1 Booking Holdings Company Details

11.3.2 Booking Holdings Business Overview

11.3.3 Booking Holdings Vacation Rental Introduction

11.3.4 Booking Holdings Revenue in Vacation Rental Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Booking Holdings Recent Development

11.4 Expedia

11.4.1 Expedia Company Details

11.4.2 Expedia Business Overview

11.4.3 Expedia Vacation Rental Introduction

11.4.4 Expedia Revenue in Vacation Rental Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Expedia Recent Development

11.5 TripAdvisor

11.5.1 TripAdvisor Company Details

11.5.2 TripAdvisor Business Overview

11.5.3 TripAdvisor Vacation Rental Introduction

11.5.4 TripAdvisor Revenue in Vacation Rental Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 TripAdvisor Recent Development

11.6 Wyndham Destinations

11.6.1 Wyndham Destinations Company Details

11.6.2 Wyndham Destinations Business Overview

11.6.3 Wyndham Destinations Vacation Rental Introduction

11.6.4 Wyndham Destinations Revenue in Vacation Rental Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Wyndham Destinations Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

