Some of the key players operating in the Waste Paper Recycling Market include:

Waste Management

Republic Services

Sonoco Recycling

Hanna Paper Recycling

WASCO

Perlen Papier

ST Paper Resources

Cascades Recovery

Global Wastepaper Recyclers

International Paper

Heinzel Group

DS Smith

Veolia Environment

Remondis

Kokusai Pulp & Paper

Huanjia Group

Shandong Century Sunshine

Northern International

China Recycling Development

Tianjin Wuchan

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2020–2024)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The Waste Paper Recycling Market has witnessed a dynamic change in the market scenario and demands owing to changes in the economic landscape of the world. The report provides market growth and shares analysis with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also covers the analysis of the present and future impact of the crisis on the overall development of the industry.

Waste Paper Recycling Market Segmentation:

Market Segment by Type:

Corrugated Cardboard

Newspapers

Magazines

White Office Paper

Mixed Paper

Market Segment by Applications:

Wrapping Paper

Printing-and-Writing Paper

Other

Key pointers of the Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Waste Paper Recycling Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Production Waste Paper Recycling Market Analysis

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Waste Paper Recycling Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production

Chapter 7 Major Material Analysis

Chapter 8 Major Waste Paper Recycling Type Analysis

Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast

Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter 12 Conclusions

Chapter 13 Appendix

