Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Market Overview

Hair Loss Treatment Products Market is expected to reach USD 1042 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.56%.

The major drivers driving the market are changing lifestyle pattern, adoption of a hectic schedule that increases stress levels, which in turn results in frequent hair loss at earlier stage among the young population, growing disposable income and increased emphasis on appearances.

The presence of alternative treatment option for hair-loss such as hair transplant surgery, laser and light-based therapies and high cost of medication are going to restrain the market in the forecast period.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

The Procter & Gamble Company, L’Oral S.A., Unilever, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Merck & Co., Inc, Shiseido Company, Limited, Johnson & Johnson

Life Style, Growing disposable income and emphasis on appearances

According to National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF), the prevalence of hair loss has increased in the age group of 10 to 25 years in the last decade and around 60% of this age group suffers from hair loss. As per the American Hair Loss Association, more than 66% of men below the age of 35 experienced hair loss problems in the year 2018. Besides, about 85% of the men below the age of 55 expected thinning of hair. More than 21 million women are suffering from severe hair loss problems with about 40% of them getting active treatments. According to the American Hair Loss Association, more than 80 million men and women are suffering from hair loss problems in the US alone.

Asia- Pacific Dominates the Market

North America is having a huge market for hair loss medication and is going to dominate the market over the period of forecast followed by Europe. According to American Hair Loss Association more than 80 million men and women are suffering from hair loss problems in the US alone. There are many positive initiatives taken by organizations such as NAAF and the American Hair Loss Association. According to the Eurostat, the population in the European Union between 15-60 years is expected to decline by 2060, while the population above 60 years is expected to grow from 18% to 30%. Similarly, in America, the ageing population is forecasted to be doubled by 2060 to reach 98 million. Increased hair loss problems due to ageing have strongly affected the market growth.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Hair Loss Treatment Products Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Hair Loss Treatment Products (2020-2025)

─Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2015)

─Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market Analysis by Application

─Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Hair Loss Treatment Products Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Hair Loss Treatment Products report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Hair Loss Treatment Products product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

