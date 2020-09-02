Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, in detailed Analysis with Industry Share Insights Shared in Detailed Report

Hemophilia treatment drugs are products that are administered into the patient’s body in order to replace the blood clotting factors that are missing in their blood so that the blood can clot properly. This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the hemophilia treatment drugs market based on product type, disease indication, distribution channel, and region.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of hemophilia treatment drugs market in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market value in terms of US$ Mn for product type, disease indication, distribution channel, and region for the period 2018 to 2026.

Global Hemophilia Treatment Drugs market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The global hemophilia treatment drugs market was valued at US$ 9,500 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 15,000 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in R&D investment by key players for developing new drugs for the treatment of hemophilia and rise in demand for long-acting replacement therapies and non-factor therapies are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America dominated the global market in 2017 owing to the introduction and uptake of new long-acting factors and alternative coagulation promoters and increase in the rate of diagnosis for hemophilia.

The global hemophilia treatment drugs market is driven by government initiatives such as nationwide network of hemophilia treatment centers (HTCs) funded by the Federal Government in the U.S. Many of the HTCs are located at major university medical and research centers. The Federal Government in the U.S. provides funds for more than 100 HTCs. Treatment, education, and support are provided by medical experts at these HTCs. Patients who are provided care and treated at HTCs are less likely to have hospitalization and bleeding complications than those who avail care elsewhere.

Key Players of Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market Report:

Prominent players operating in the global hemophilia treatment drugs market include Pfizer, Inc., CSL Behring, Kedrion, Shire plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Sanofi. Shire plc accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The company’s dominance of the market is due to its broad product portfolio, extensive geographical presence, and aggressive acquisition strategies. Shire plc strengthened its market position by acquiring Baxalta in June 2016. Baxalta is a key player in the rare diseases and other specialized disorders segments.

