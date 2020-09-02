Hemp Seeds Market Segments Stand Out As The Biggest Contributor To Global Growth By 2025

Hemp seeds market Introduction

Hemp seeds are produced from the hemp plant, Cannabis sativa L. Hemp is commonly confused with marijuana, as it belongs to the same family, the two plants are quite different from each other. Hemp seeds contain less than 1% of the psychoactive drugs while marijuana contain more than 20%. Hemp seeds are perfect and natural blend of easily digested proteins, fibers, essential fats, amino acids, antioxidants, iron and vitamins. These seeds are a gift of nature and are the most nutritious seeds. These seeds contain protein in high amount. This is one of the potent food available supporting optimal health and well-being for life.

Hemp seed market segmentation

Hemp seeds market can be segmented on the basis of form, applications, distribution channels and region.

On the basis of form hemp seeds market can be segmented into four forms such as: Whole hemp seed, Shelled hemp seed, hemp seed oil, and hemp seed protein.

On the basis of application, hemp seed market is segmented into Food (containing hemp milk), tea and hemp juice, hemp fiber which has been used extensively for the production of hemp dresses, hemp sacks, ropes, canvas, hempcrete which is a building material which are extremely strong and durable, plastic and composite material- used in automobiles and household, hemp paper used for packaging, fine arts, business card, journals and stationery.

On the basis of distribution channels, hemp seed market is segmented by direct and indirect sales. By indirect sales it can be obtained by online, modern trade format, convenience stores, departmental stores, retails and others.

Geographically hemp seed are consumed and produced maximum in North America, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Japan. North America is expected to lead the regional hemp seeds market. According to the consumption, Western Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in hemp seeds market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, due to the increased demand for hemp seeds from India and China.

Not many people around the world know about the health benefits of hemp seeds and hence the growth of hemp seeds market is bit at a slower rate. The hemp seed market is growing at a significant rate over the forecast period due to growing health and nutritional rich benefits.

Hemp seeds market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

There are many different advantages and benefits of consuming hemp seeds such as Hemp seeds are easily digested by the body and is one of the most nutritious foods available in nature. Hemp seeds contain a blend of easily digested protein, essential fats (omega 3&6), Gama Linolenic Acid (GLA), antioxidants, amino acids, fiber, iron, zinc, carotene, phospholipids, phytosterols, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, vitamin D, vitamin E, chlorophyll, calcium, magnesium, sulfur, copper, potassium, phosphorus, and enzymes. The omega fats supplied by the seeds provides sufficient and continuous energy throughout the day. More digestible protein than meat, eggs, cheese, human milk, cow milk, or any other high protein food. The nutritional enrich and beneficial properties of hemp seeds are driving the hemp seeds market. These are rich in vitamin E. Can be eaten by those person who are unable to tolerate nuts, gluten, lactose or sugar. There are no known allergies to hemp foods till now. If substituted saturated fats with hemp seeds, the chances of fatal cardiac arrhythmia or heart attack can be reduced drastically. Hemp seeds reduces the amount of cholesterol in the body, thereby removing fat build-up in the arteries.

Hemp seeds contain- All 20 amino acids, including the 9 essential ones (EAA’s) which our body cannot produce. A high protein percentage of simple proteins which strengthen immunity and reduces toxic substances. These seeds consumed in any form could heal immune deficiency diseases. Nature’s highest botanical source of fatty acids. A superior vegetarian source of protein considered easily digestible. A rich source of phytonutrients which protects immunity, blood stream, tissues, cells, skin and mitochondria.

Key players of Hemp seeds

Some of the prominent and famous suppliers and manufacturers of hemp seeds are:- Navitas Naturals, Hemp Oil Canada, North American Hemp and Grain co., Kenny delights, Manitoba, Harvest Hemp Foods, Green source organics, CHII Naturally Pure Hemp, GFR Ingredients Inc.