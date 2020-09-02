High Content Analysis Systems Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2020 – 2030

the Growth of High Content Analysis Systems Market

High content analysis systems are also known as cellomics or high-content screening, is a method that is used in biological research to identify substances such as peptides, small molecules and other related substances. Further, it can be used for preclinical drug discovery pipeline such as companion diagnostics and to identify and validate new drug target to predict in vivo toxicity. Besides, high content analysis systems allow a researcher to measure many features of organism once as compared to traditional high content analysis systems which has a single read out activity. In addition, various techniques such as automated imaging and fluorescent microscopic imaging are used to investigate cellular events such as cell viability, GPCR activity, apoptosis and many others. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for high content analysis systems.

The factors which are driving the growth of high content analysis systems market are due to increasing growth in cellular research and drug analysis. According to the California Biomedical Research Association (CBRA), only 10%, of the drugs that initiate preclinical testing constantly and out of these five, only one is approved for human usage. In addition, application such as cell cycle analysis, apoptosis, angiogenesis and others are anticipated to increase the demand for high content analysis systems. Further, increasing technological advancement such as imageXpress Pico, automated cell imaging system and ImageXpress Nano which are an ideal for cell counting and autophagy respectively. This, in turn, is expected to increase the growth of high content analysis systems market.

However, due to increased-cost of high content analysis system instruments and the dearth of knowledgeable for the operational of high-content analysis system instruments are expected to hamper the growth of high content analysis systems market.

Rapid increase in corona virus all around the world is expected to hamper the growth of high content analysis systems market. The virus outburst has become one of the threats to the global economy and financial markets. The impact has made immense decrease in revenue generation in the field of all healthcare industry growth for the market in terms of compatibility and it has led in huge financial losses and human life which has hit very hard to the core of developing as well as emerging economies in healthcare sector. It further anticipated that such gloomy epidemiological pandemic environment is going to remain in next for at least some months, and this is going to also affect the life-science market which also include the market of high content analysis systems market.

The global high content analysis systems market is segmented based on Products Type, Technology, Application, End User and Geography:

Based on the Products Type, high content analysis systems market is segmented into:

Services

Software’s

Accessories

Instruments

Cell imaging and Analysis Systems Flow Cytometers Cell Analyzers Cell Sorters

Consumables Reagent and Assay Kits Microplates Other Consumables



Based on the Technology, high content analysis systems market is segmented into:

Flow Cytometry

Microscopy

Western Blotting

ELISA

Mass Spectrometry

Others

Based on the Applications, high content analysis systems market is segmented into:

Medical Applications

Research Applications

Immunology Research

Stem Cells Research

Other Research Applications

Based on the End User, high content analysis systems market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Government Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Based on product type segmentation, software is expected to dominate the market due to technological advancement in data analysis, image acquisition and the need to obtain data on changes in cell morphology through high-quality images. Further, based on technology segmentation, flow cytometry is anticipated to increase the demand for high content analysis systems. This is due to flow cytometry is used in many areas of clinical testing and to obtain information of the cells such as cancer cell, immune cell and others by analyzing their physical properties. Furthermore, based on application segmentation, medical applications are expected to increase the demand for high content analysis systems due to increase in the number of drug candidate for target-specific delivery followed by research applications. Based on end user segmentation, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is expected to increase the demand for high content analysis systems due to increase adoption for the testing of complex and chemical substances to improve in vivo toxicity testing by reducing the cost and time.

Geographically, the global high content analysis systems market is segmented into regions such as Latin America, Europe, North America, South Asia, East Asia Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America is projected to emerge as prominent market in the global high content analysis systems market due to increase in R&D expenditure and owing to increased research in drug discovery followed by Europe. However, Asia pacific market is expected to increase the demand for high content analysis systems due to growing focus of international companies and owing to increase in cellular research and others.

Some of the major key players competing in the global high content analysis systems market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioTek Instruments Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Tecan Group Ltd., Perkinelmer, Inc. and Merck Millipore.

