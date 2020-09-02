Global Home Fitness Equipment Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Market Overview-

The Global Home Fitness Equipment Market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

– The home fitness equipment market is driven by the increasing fitness-conscious population across the world and product innovations by leading companies enabling home-based workouts.

– Increasing penetration of the online channel and increased sales of large equipment through online channels has seen the presence of new entrants who have the opportunity to capture market share without too much spending on sales and distribution infrastructure.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745009/home-fitness-equipment-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=21

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

Nautilus Inc., Johnson Health Tech Co., Technogym SpA., NordicTrak, Precor, Inc., Amer Sports, Icon Health & Fitness, Inc

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Trends

Increasing Sales through Online Channels and Usage of Technology

Growth in online category sales of home fitness equipment has been one of the overarching trends in the review period (2016-2019). Online stores offer manufacturers the opportunity to reach more customers without having to spend on costly sales and distribution infrastructure. Moreover, logistics by e-commerce channels have shown tremendous adaptability to the shipping and delivery of large-sized products such as fitness equipment. Beyond the sales through online channels, manufacturers are also leveraging technology in the form of connected devices, which aid in enhanced functionality to the home fitness equipment. Online channels, social media marketing and connected devices provide the right ecosystem for manufacturers to engage with customers in a 360-degree manner and the trend is expected to drive the home fitness market over the forecast period (2020-2025).

North America Leading the Global Market

Increased awareness about healthy lifestyles and higher disposable income has led the North American region to dominate the global market for home fitness equipment. In 2017, the sales of fitness products in the United States crossed USD 5.2 billion, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), of which home-based fitness equipment occupied a major chunk. Other trends that dominate the North American market include wearables for self-monitoring and virtual group exercises, both of which are blurring the line between home-based workouts and gym sessions, boosting customer demand for home fitness equipment. Bodyweight Resistance Training, Functional Resistance Training and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) are expected to drive product development by major manufacturers over the forecast period.

Get Exclusive Discount at-

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745009/home-fitness-equipment-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?source=MW&Mode=21

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Home Fitness Equipment Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Home Fitness Equipment (2020-2025)

─Global Home Fitness Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2025)

─Global Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Home Fitness Equipment Market Analysis by Application

─Global Home Fitness Equipment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Home Fitness Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Home Fitness Equipment Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Home Fitness Equipment report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Home Fitness Equipment product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]