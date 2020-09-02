Hyperkalemia Clinical Trial Insight, Pipeline Assessment, Companies, Emerging Drugs by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) Delveinsight has launched a new report on “Hyperkalemia Pipeline Insight, 2020”.

“Hyperkalemia Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Hyperkalemia market. A detailed picture of the Hyperkalemia pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Hyperkalemia treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Hyperkalemia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Hyperkalemia pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Hyperkalemia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Key Companies covered:

AstraZeneca plc Ardelyx Sanofi S.A. Vifor Pharma Management Ltd. Perrigo Company plc

And Many Others

Report Highlights:

The Hyperkalemia report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Hyperkalemia across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

Hyperkalemia is a medical problem in which you have too much potassium in your blood. Your body needs potassium. It is an important nutrient that is found in many of the foods you eat. Potassium helps your nerves and muscles, including your heart, work the right way. But too much potassium in your blood can be dangerous. It can cause serious heart problems.

Many people have few, if any, symptoms. If symptoms do appear, they are usually mild and non-specific. You may feel some muscle weakness, numbness, tingling, nausea, or other unusual feelings. It usually develops slowly over many weeks or months and is often mild. It can recur.

If hyperkalemia comes on suddenly and you have very high levels of potassium, you may feel heart palpitations, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, or vomiting. Sudden or severe hyperkalemia is a life-threatening condition. It requires immediate medical care.

Key questions Covered:

What are the current options for Hyperkalemia treatment?

treatment? How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Hyperkalemia ?

? What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Hyperkalemia ?

? How many Hyperkalemia emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Hyperkalemia ?

emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of ? Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Hyperkalemia market?

market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Hyperkalemia ?

? What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Hyperkalemia therapies?

therapies? What are the clinical studies going on for Hyperkalemia and their status?

and their status? What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Hyperkalemia ?

? How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Hyperkalemia?

Table of Contents:

Report Introduction Hyperkalemia Hyperkalemia Current Treatment Patterns Hyperkalemia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Hyperkalemia Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Hyperkalemia Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Hyperkalemia Discontinued Products Hyperkalemia Product Profiles Hyperkalemia Key Companies Hyperkalemia Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Hyperkalemia Unmet Needs Hyperkalemia Future Perspectives Hyperkalemia Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

