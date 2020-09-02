Industrial gas Regulator Market Size, Revenue, End Users And Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global industrial gas regulator market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Industrial Gas Regulator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Brass, Stainless steel), By Gas Type (Corrosive, Inert, Toxic), By Regulator Type (Single stage, Dual stage), By End-use Industry (Metallurgy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Electric Power, Oil & gas, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.



The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration.

Key Players Covered:

Emerson Electric Co.

Linde Group

Air Liquide

raxair Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Airgas Inc.

Colfax Corporation

Itron

Cavagna Group SPA

GCE Group

Rotrax

Iwatani Corporation

Messer Group

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Iceblick

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

Basf

Buzwair

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to observe lucrative growth in the forecast period, as countries such as China, India, South Korea and Japan are emerging economies for energy and gas industry, during the forecast period. Key player such as MOX-Linde Gases, a subsidiary of the Linde Group is adopting new emerging technologies for the manufacturing of gas regulators. For instance, MOX-Linde Gases launched the first automated industrial gas cylinder filling plant by investing €12 million, increasing the usage of gas regulators, that will increase the upstream output for emerging APAC energy and gas, and food & beverage industries. For instance, the International Energy Agency stated that the demand for gas in China is expected to grow by 60% over the forecast period. In North America, the oil and gas infrastructure is expected to invest US$ 1.06 to US$ 1.34 trillion in the near future. For instance, according to the U.S. energy information administration, the overall usage of natural gas for industrial purpose is expected to grow at a significant rate, thus driving the global industrial gas regulator market. In Middle East region, Saudi Arabia is expected to drive the market as their economy highly depends on the oil and gas sector; this, in return, is expected to become a key growth factor for industrial gas regulator market.

Regional Analysis for Industrial gas Regulator Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Industrial gas Regulator Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Industrial gas Regulator Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Industrial gas Regulator Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

