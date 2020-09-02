Lactoferrin and Lactoperoxidase Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018-2027

Lactoferrin is a protein that is found human and cow milk. Colostrum, the first milk produced post child birth contains high amounts of lactoferrin. Further, lactoferrin is also found in fluids in the nose, eye, intestine, and respiratory tract among others. In addition, consumers also use lactoferrin as medicine.

Lactoferrin belongs to the transferring family of protein and is a 70-80 kDa single sub unit glycoprotein and is comprised of two domains, each consisting one iron-binding site which requires synergistic binding of a bicarbonate anion. Lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase is a part of whey protein concentrates. Whey protein is a liquid that is derived from cheese. Whey protein is primarily of three types such as whey protein concentrates, whey protein isolates and whey protein hydrolysate. Whey protein concentrate is rich in Lactose and low in protein content comprises of more than one third of the market based on usage. Lactoferrin is partly saturated with iron which is mostly present in mammalian and several other exocrine fluids such as mucous secretion and saliva. However, Lactoperoxidase is a hemoprotein which allows catalyzing the oxidation iodide ions and thyocyanate in order to produce oxidizing agents. The origin of lactoperoxidase is majorly from cervical mucus, lachrymal fluid, milk, nasal glands and saliva.

Increasing disposable income of the consumers is one of the key factors aiding in the growth of the lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase market at present. This factor is further backed by the rising number of health conscious consumers across all regions. The developed regions such as North America and Europe are the major markets for lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase. Further, rising demand for functional foods and sports drinks is another major factor pushing the growth of the lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase market at present. Further lactoferrin has several positive effects on human health such as the ability to reduce the growth of cancer cells in humans. Lactoferrins are also considered as antimicrobial and antiviral agents. It also has anti-oxidative effects as well. Lactoperoxidase also possesses similar functions to that of lactoferrin.

Further, the lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase market is also expected to grow on account of rising prevalence of various diseases such as intestinal ulcers, diarrhea and hepatitis-C among others. Further, lactoferrin is also used to protect again several bacterial/viral infections. Lactoferrin is also used as an antioxidant.

Lack of awareness regarding lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase in the developing and underdeveloped regions is one of the key factors hindering the growth of the latoferrin and lactoperoxidase market at present. However, the impact of this restraint is expected to subside by the end of the forecast period. However, China is currently the only country which is the pushing the market growth for lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase on account of rising healthcare spending in the country.

Based on functionality the lactoferrin market is classified into antioxidant intestinal flora protection, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, iron absorption and immune cell stimulation. Flora protection is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The lactoperoxidase market, based on functionality is classified into antimicrobial, intestinal flora protection, and anti inflammatory in guts. Intestinal flora protection is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase market is classified into food and beverages (food supplements, infant formula, dairy products, sports nutrition and others), pharmaceuticals (iron tablets, immune system stimulation, others), and cosmetic and hygiene products (skin care, body care and oral hygiene) and others.

North America is expected lead the lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase market throughout the forecast period on account of heightened usage of energy and sports drinks in the region, with U.S. being the major contributor for the same. Europe is also expected to exhibit a fair growth during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register a high growth during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, increasing purchasing power of the consumers and rising aging population. China is expected to be the leading country for lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase throughout the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the field of lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase market include Agennix Inc., Milei GmbH, Pharming Group NV, Fonterra Co-Operative Group, Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd and various others.

