Lead-free Solder Paste Market Competitive Dynamics and Global Industry Outlook 2027

Global Lead-free Solder Paste Market: Introduction

Lead-free solder paste is utilized to connect lead on surface mounted integrated circuit chips to the attachment points on printed circuits boards. Lead is generally applied as a paste through a stencil, or dispensing tubes, on the leads on printed circuit boards, followed by the heating the paste for it to melt and fuse the connection.

Demand for smart electronics products, such as smartphones and tablets, computer motherboards, consumer electronic products, and network servers, has been rising, which in turn is expected to drive the global lead-free solder paste market.

Key Drivers of Global Lead-free Solder Paste Market

Several governments across the globe are emphasizing on the substitution of lead solders due to their toxic nature. This is estimated to drive the lead-free solder paste market.

Lead-free solder paste is a suspension of solder particles in a solder flux, which is widely utilized in electronic assembly materials. Printed circuit boards are also used in electronic components that are incorporated in automotive, marine vehicles, and the aerospace industry.

The lead-free solder paste market in North America is primarily driven by the expansion of the electronics refurbishing industry. Furthermore, key players are focused on the development of new methods to produce advanced solder materials, such as Sn-Bi-Ag alloy, which reduces the key thermal excursion during electronic assembly.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

The printed circuit board segment is estimated to hold significant share of the market, in terms of revenue, and it is anticipated to maintain its attractiveness during the forecast period. Lead-free solder paste is utilized in PCB boards as it removes dirt from metal surfaces and hence, offers a superior solder bond surface.

Volatility in Raw Material Prices to Hamper Market

Lead-free solder paste is made by from tin alloy. However, currently, the price of tin material is varying, due to significant demand from alloy industries. This is hampering the global lead-free solder paste market.

Lead-free solder paste possesses high melting temperature, which is likely to result in undesired stress during the reflow processing and cause defects in the joint. This has led to the introduction of various new alternatives for lead-free solder pastes such as nanoparticle-based solder materials.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Lead-free Solder Paste Market

In terms of geography, the global lead-free solder paste market can be split across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global lead-free solder paste market in 2018. The lead-free solder paste market in Asia Pacific is expanding significantly, primarily due to expansion of electronics and automotive industries in the region, majorly in China and India.

Rise in FDIs in automotive and electronics industries in developing countries of Asia Pacific is a key factor that is likely to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period

The market in Europe and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to expansion of automotive and electronics industries in these regions

Key Players in Market

