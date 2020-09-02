Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the Global research Report Titled: “Low-E Glass Market”

Global low-e glass market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

AGC

Central Glass Co.

CSG Holding Co.

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Metro Performance Glass

Qingdao Migo Glass Co.

Guangzhou Topo Glass Co.

Beijing Northglass Technologies Co. Qingdao Creation Classic Glass Co.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co.

Saint-Gobain

Arcon Flachglas-Veredlung GmbH & Co. KG

Guardian Glass.

JSC “Salavatsteklo

Xiamen Togen Building Products CO.

SCHOTT

ROMAG.

Qingdao Tsing Glass Co. Limited and Others

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Segmentation: Global Low-E Glass Market

Global low-e glass market is segmented into six segments such as type, coating type, coating material, glazing, technology and end-user

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into two notable segments hard coat low-E glass and soft coat low-E glass In November 2018, Schott AG launched their new product CONTURAN tough AS, under the CONTURAN brand. The product is launched as an alternative to the mechanically stresses display glazing. CONTURAN tough AS offers a high anti-reflection coating, long service life and durability

On the basis of coating type, the market is segmented into two notable segments passive low-E coating and solar control low-E coating In October 2018, JSC “SALAVATSTEKLO” developed the new online configurator and software tool to calculate the luminous and thermal characteristics of different type of glass products of JSC “SALAVATSTEKLO”

On the basis of coating material, the market is segmented into two notable segments metallic and semi-conductive coating. Metallic is sub-segmented into silver, gold and others. Semi-conductive is sub-segmented into zinc oxide, indium tin oxide, fluorine-doped tin oxide, tin oxide and others In September 2017, Schott AG launched their new product CONTURAN IR protect, an anti-reflective cover glass which able to deflects infrared (IR) and ultraviolet (UV) radiation with the high degree of success. CONTURAN IR can be combined with all other glass types belonging to the CONTURAN product family.

On the basis of glazing, the market is segmented into three notable segments single low-E glazing, double low-E glazing and triple low-E glazing In September 2017, AGC Inc. launched its architectural glass visualiser. The visualiser allows architects to preview design so that they can choose the right product

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into two notable segments pyrolytic process (on-line) and sputtered process (off-line) In November 2017, AGC Inc. launched a new range of product under its low-e glass brand Thermobel. The company launched the new product with brand name Thermobel Scena which has the unique window glazing. The glass is suitable for designing the glazed facades which deliver an optimal transparent view

On the basis of end-user, market is segmented into two notable segments construction, and transportation. Construction is sub segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. Transportation is sub segmented into automotive, railways, buses and trucks and others. Automotive is sub segmented into passenger cars, buses and trucks and others In April 2016, Guardian Glass in Europe has launched new energy efficient product ClimaGuard Blue which is a self-cleaning glass that combines solar control, thermal insulation and glare reduction in a single dual coated pane of glass, with a blue appearance and can be utilized for the conservatory and orangery roof applications



TABLE OF CONTENTS

Section 1. Preface

Market Definition and Scope

Market Segmentation

Key Research Objectives

Research Highlights

Section 2. Assumptions

Section 3. Research Methodology

Section 4. Executive Summary

Section 5. Market Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Trends Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Industry SWOT Analysis

Price Trend Analysis

Section 6. Global Low-E Glass Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

Section 7. Global Low-E Glass Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category

Section 8. Global Low-E Glass Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use

Section 9. Global Low-E Glass Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

Section 10. Global Low-E Glass Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

Section 11. Competition Landscape



Market Player – Competition Dashboard



Company Profiles (Details – Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, COVID – 19 Response, Strategy & Business Overview)

Section 12. Key Takeaways

The Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on several businesses across the world. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, companies are forced to shut down manufacturing units which has directly affected the business operations across the world.The pandemic could affect three main aspects of the global economy: production, supply chain, and firms and financial markets. We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

