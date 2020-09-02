Luggage (Business Bags, Travel Bags And Casual Bags) Market studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report provides the details related to fundamental overview, development status, latest advancements, market dominance and market dynamics.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Luggage (Business Bags, Travel Bags And Casual Bags) Market: Samsonite International S.A., VF Corporation, LVMH Group (Rimowa) and VIP Industries Limited

Luggage can be defined as bags or other items which are used by people for storing and carrying their belongings safely. Various kinds of luggage include plastic bags, jute bags, leather bags, backpacks, suitcase etc. Steps involved in the manufacturing of luggage includes cutting, preparing components, assembling and quality check and packing. The luggage industry is undergoing continuous evolution in terms of new brands and styles which has given the consumers more choices than ever before.

Luggage has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel, material type, product type, price and purpose. On the basis of distribution channel, luggage has been divided into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, specialty stores, factory outlets, online stores and others. On the basis of material type, luggage has been segmented into hard-side and soft-side and the types of luggage has been divided into business, travel and casual. On the basis of price, luggage has been categorized into value & mid-level, premium and luxury and on the basis of purpose, luggage has been segmented into personal and commercial.

