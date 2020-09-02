Manganese Sulphate Market Outlook: Business Overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Report by 2024

Global Marketers has added the latest research study on Global Manganese Sulphate Market. The report presents a dashboard outline of leading companies covering their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report reveals the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services.

The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and provides an estimate for the forecast period of 2020-2024.

Mn(H2O)6]2+. The pale pink colour of Mn(II) salts is highly characteristic.

Currently the Manganese Sulphate is mainly used in agricultural fields especially in feed and fertilizer fields. The battery grade Manganese Sulphate is used in cathode materials of lithium batteries, driven by the fast-growing electric vehicle in the world, especially in China and Europe.

In 2018, some players have planned to expand the capacity of Manganese Sulphate in next few years, like Guizhou Redstar Developing and CITIC Dameng Mining Industries. And some potential competitors are also planning to enter the Manganese Sulphate market, like Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific (a leading producer of electrolytic manganese dioxide), Guangxi Jingxi County Yizhou Manganese Industry and Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry etc.

The worldwide market for Manganese Sulphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Manganese Sulphate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Prince (ERACHEM Comilog)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura

GoodEarth India

RMCPL Group

Fermavi

Atul

CITIC Dameng

Lantian Chemical

Qingyunshang Mn Industry

Guizhou Dalong Huicheng

Guangxi Yuanchen Manganese

Rech Chemical

Haolin Chemical

Guangxi Detian Chemical Cycle

Guizhou Redstar Developing

Fujian Liancheng Manganese

Guangxi Menghua Technology

Hunan Yueyang Sanxiang

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2020–2024)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The Manganese Sulphate Market has witnessed a dynamic change in the market scenario and demands owing to changes in the economic landscape of the world. The report provides market growth and shares analysis with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agricultural Grade

Battery Grade

Industrial Grade

Agro-Industries

Industrial Fields

Batteries

The report provides comprehensive coverage of the developments and strategic advancements such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, etc. undertaken by the key companies.

