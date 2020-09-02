Marine Composites Market : Size, Sales, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Industry Trends And Forecast To 2027 | Major Giants – Owens Corning, SGL Group – The Carbon Company, TORAY INDUSTRIES

Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the Global research Report Titled: “Marine Composites Market”

Global Marine Composites Market Scope and Market Size

Marine composites market is segmented on the basis of composite type, fiber type, resin type and vessel type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of composite type, the marine composites market is segmented into metal matrix composite, ceramic matrix composite and polymer matrix composite.

On the basis of fiber type, the marine composites market is segmented into glass fiber, carbon fiber, natural fibers and others.

On the basis of resin type, the marine composites market is segmented into polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy, thermoplastic, phenolic, acrylic, and others.

On the basis of vessel type, the marine composites market is segmented into power boats, sailboats, cruise ships, cargo vessels, naval boats, jet boats, personal watercraft and others.

Marine composites market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Marine composites market report analyses the growth due to accelerating demand for high speed vessels.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Owens Corning

SGL Group – The Carbon Company

TORAY INDUSTRIES

Cytec Solvay Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

TEIJIN LIMITED.

Hexcel Corporation

DuPont

HYOSUNG

Gurit (UK)

ZOLTEK

Premier Composite Technologies (PCT)

PJSC TATNEFT

ADVANCED CUSTOM MANUFACTURING

Aeromarine Industries Airborne

Composites One

Hexion

Marine Concepts / Design Concepts

Airex AG

Fleming Marine Composites

Multimarine Manufacturing Ltd and ACM&C among other domestic and global players.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The Report published on Data Bridge Market Research about Marine Composites Market is spread across several pages and provides newest industry data, market future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics.

Marine Composites Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.

Key Insights Of The Report:

Macro Indicator Analysis Of Marine Composites Market

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Marine Composites Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

How will the global market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What is the nature of competition in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the market?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Section 1. Preface

Market Definition and Scope

Market Segmentation

Key Research Objectives

Research Highlights

Section 2. Assumptions

Section 3. Research Methodology

Section 4. Executive Summary

Section 5. Market Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Trends Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Industry SWOT Analysis

Price Trend Analysis

Section 6. Global Marine Composites Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

Section 7. Global Marine Composites Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category

Section 8. Global Marine Composites Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use

Section 9. Global Marine Composites Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

Section 10. Global Marine Composites Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

Section 11. Competition Landscape



Market Player – Competition Dashboard



Company Profiles (Details – Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, COVID – 19 Response, Strategy & Business Overview)

Section 12. Key Takeaways

