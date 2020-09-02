Medical Dynamometer Market 2020 Recent Technology Analysis by Expert to 2025

Medical Dynamometer Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Medical Dynamometer Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The significant factor attributing this market’s growth is the growing incidence cases of sports injuries, a rise in patients suffering from arthritis, orthopedic procedures, an increase in ergonomic methods to wellness, along with the increase in research and development measures as well as growing demand for diagnostic systems will upsurge the growth of dynamometers market.

High school athletes alone account for 2 million incidents, 50,000 visits to the doctor, and 30,000 hospital admissions in the U.S. each year, as per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and this is expected to increase the medical dynamometer market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Medical Dynamometer market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. And some prominent players are vigorously making acquisitions and new product launches with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe.

Key Market Trends:

Hand Dynamometer is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Medical Dynamometer Market

The Dominant share is retained by the Hand Dynamometer segment owing to the attributes such as the growing geriatric population and rising incidence of osteoporosis and arthritis cases worldwide is further expected to drive the market growth for hand dynamometers.

As per the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis affects more than 8.9 million fractures per year globally, leading to an osteoporosis fracture every 3 seconds. As per the estimates presently around 200 million individuals suffer from Osteoporosis globally. As per the WHO, 45% of road accidents occur among pedestrians in low-income countries, although it is projected to be 29% in middle-income countries and 18% among pedestrians in high-income countries.

