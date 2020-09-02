Medical plastics market Size, 2020 Industry Share and Global Demand | 2027 Forecast by Fortune Business Insights™

Medical plastics market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% and reach USD 54.29 billion by 2027, and the market value as per 2019 was USD 29.93 billion.

Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Medical Plastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Medical Disposables, Medical Instruments, Prosthetics & Implants, Drugs Packaging, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Medical plastics market Drivers and Restraint :

The European Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) is an updated batch of regulations framed to monitor and govern the production and distribution of medical devices sold in Europe. The new regulations are focused on adopting a life-cycle approach to medical devices owing to the rapidly aging population in the continent.

List of Significant Manufacturers Medical plastics market are:

Eastman Chemical Company (the U.S.)

GW Plastics (the US)

Solvay (Belgium)

Evonik (Germany)

Celanese Corporation (the U.S.)

Nolato AB (Sweden)

Röchling (Germany)

Covestro AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Regional Insights

Changing Dynamics of Health Industry in Asia Pacific to Fuel Market Growth

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the medical plastics market share in the coming years owing to evolving dynamics and preferences in the healthcare industry in the region.

Some of the key industry developments in the Medical plastics market Include:

April 2020: US-based Celanese Corporation is supporting healthcare workers by enhancing its production of specialty materials for applications such as PPE, ventilators, and other medical devices.

February 2020: Pirouette Medical designed and developed a novel auto-injector, featuring improved portability and affordability, along with lower costs, for the delivery of epinephrine and other medications in patients. The unique device has been injection-molded with Covestro’s Makrolon® 2458 polycarbonate.

