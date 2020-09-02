The MEMS pressure sensors market was valued at USD 2339.03 million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 3171.53 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Emerging sensor-rich applications such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and AR/VR equipment are accelerating the need for MEMS pressure sensors.

In the scope of the MEMS Pressure Sensors study, only Silicon material has been considered, since MEMS pressure sensor chips are primarily built from silicon, assembled generally with an ASIC chip, and packaged in a first level packaging.

The prominent players in the global MEMS Pressure Sensors market are:

Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Amphenol Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Silicon Microstructures, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Omron Corporation, Alps Alpine Company Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Freescale), InvenSense Inc. (TDK Corporation), RoHM Co. Ltd., GE Druck Holdings Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., FirstSensor AG

Automotive Application to Hold Major Share

– Sensors and Actuators are components of automotive electronic control systems. Hence, the type of sensors and actuators required are dictated by the desired control system function. With the advent of engine control systems, the need for sensors on both the input and the exhaust sides of the engine came into effect. A manifold absolute pressure (MAP) and a manifold air temperature (MAT) sensor were used to compute the density of air entering the engine.

– In the event of a severe side impact, MEMS pressure sensors help gain precious reaction time by measuring the steep and quick increase of pressure within the cavities of passenger car doors.

– Even before the accelerometers attached to the airbag control unit receive a signal indicating a heavy impact, the pressure sensors are capable of indicating that the door cavities have been compressed by accident.

– This early detection gives the airbag control unit additional time to run sophisticated algorithms to determine the airbag-deployment strategy that will deliver optimal passenger protection, and with the increasing penetration of autonomous vehicles, it is expected to further augment the growth of the market.

Market Latest Updates

– January 2019 – ST Microelectronics partnered with Arilou Information Security Technologies, a supplier of high-end cybersecurity solutions for the automotive industry, for the integration of Arilou�s Intrusion Detection and Prevention system (IDPs) Software solution into ST�s SPC58 Chorus series of 32-bit automotive microcontrollers (MCUs).

– October 2018 – Murata developed the world�s smallest 32.768 kHz MEMS resonator, which is expected to make a significant contribution to reducing the size and power consumption of IoT devices, wearables, and healthcare devices..

