Metal Closures Market 2020 Business Outlook – Herti JSC, Guala Closures Group, Sonoco Product Company

Europe Metal Closures Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Metal Closures Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Europe Metal Closures Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 3% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The recyclability factor of metal packaging drives the increase in the adoption of metal closures over plastic closures. Also, materials used in metal packagings like aluminum and steel are the two most robust raw materials for packaging solutions like caps and closures owing to the superior recycling infrastructure.

– Metal closures extend shelf-life while retaining the taste, flavor, and texture of the packaged products. It also offers leak-proof and contamination resistant features, hence, metal closures play a vital role in driving visual appeal, brand differentiation, and convenience for consumers. Metal closures find application in various end-user industries such as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, amongst others.

– Europe is one of the largest markets for food items such as jams, jellies, pures, and marmalades, representing around 50% of total world imports. Further, the region has a higher consumption of packed food items such as jams, pickles, and many other food products, which augment the growth of the metal closures market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the European Metal Closures Market is moderately consolidated, owing to the presence of certain major manufacturers in the region such as Herti JSC, Guala Closures Group, Sonoco Product Company, and Pelliconi & C. SpA, amonsgt others. The market players are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to boost the market growth. Also, the region is witnessing the entry of several global players in the region as the region provides lucrative opportunities for growth.

– October 2019 – SABIC, a global company in the chemicals industry opened a new Technology and Innovation Center dedicated to the caps and closures segment in Geleen, the Netherlands. The Technology and Innovation Center is located in SABICs Global Technology Center for Europe on the Chemelot Campus. This investment isexpected to aid SABICs commitment to the industry to develop new materials and technologies focused on caps and closures.

– September 2019 – Berlin Packaging, a supplier of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures, acquired Vetroservice srl, a packaging supplier strategically located in central Italys food and olive oil region. This will help the company in expanding operations to serve as an important supplier of glass packaging for the food and wine markets.

Key Market Trends:

Beverage Industry Expected to Exhibit Maximum Adoption

– The beverage industry is one of the major contributors to the Metal Closures market. Various types of metal closures are used in beverage packagings such as Crown Caps, Aluminum Screw Caps, Twist/Lug Closures, and others. Several kinds of beverages, such as Carbonated Soft Drinks, Energy Drinks, and Alcoholic Beverages, are among the major end-user segments for the use of metal closures.

– Beverage caps and closures demand has been increasing at a significant rate in Europe, owing to the widespread consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks across the continent. According to Brewers of Europe, in 2018, the volume of beer produced in Europe is 402,105 thousand hectoliters. This is further driving the demand for metal closures in the region.

– Moreover, regional market players are taking several initiatives to boost their productivity through efficiency and innovation, which will expand their market presence. For instance, Herti, which serves the European wine and spirits industry, increased production of its 30-60 aluminum screw caps in June 2018, further driving the growing demand for metal closures from the wine industry.

– In January 2020, Tecnocap exhibited an extensive range of metal closures and a redesigned portfolio of aluminum aerosol cans and bottles made from 100% recycled aluminum at the ADF&PCD and PLD Paris 2020.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

