Middle-East And Africa Power Market Global Insights 2020 to 2025 | Jinko Solar Holding Co Ltd, ACWA POWER BARKA SAOG, Inc, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

The power market in the Middle-East and Africa region

The power market in the Middle-East and Africa region is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

In the Middle-East And Africa Power market, the following Companies are covered:

Jinko Solar Holding Co Ltd, ACWA POWER BARKA SAOG, Inc, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd, and Saudi Electricity Company.

Factors such as increasing power demand due to increasing population and rapidly increasing share of renewable and gas-based thermal power plants are likely to drive the market. The degree of urbanization and electrification is also expected to drive power consumption. On the other hand, a huge investment for setting up and modernizing power generation, transmission, or distribution network is restraining the growth of the market.

– Thermal power is expected to continue its dominance with largest share in power generation, owing to the increase in the share of natural gas in power generation.

– By 2050, the electricity demand of the Middle-East is expected to triple in comparison to 2018. Moreover, with a significant share in African countries without electricity, vast opportunities are anticipated in the future of the power market.

– Saudi Arabia is leading the power market with highest electricity consumption. With coming projects and increasing demand, the nation is expected to dominate in the forecast period also.

Key Market Trends

Thermal Sources to Dominate the Market

– Power generation uses multiple fuels ranging from fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas to renewables like wind and solar. Thermal sources, including coal, gas, and oil, are expected to dominate the market due to the increasing share of natural gas.

– In 2018, Middle-East and Africa had around 130 thousand million tons of oil reserves and more than 3000 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves. The huge oil and gas reserves are expected to feed thermal plants in the long run.

– Hassyan coal-fired power plant is under construction in Dubai. The plant will be having four units, each with a capacity of 600 MW. The plant is expected to be operational by 2021, adding 2.4 GW of power generation to the grid.

– In 2020, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Consortium secured an order to construct a combined thermal power plant with an investment of USD 730 million, adding capacity of 1300 MW in Algeria.

– In 2019, Egypt signed a deal with ACWA to build a USD 23 billion natural gas fired power plant with a capacity of 2250 MW. The plant is expected to be operational by 2023. This significant growth in thermal power generation is expected in the forecast period.

– Thermal sources generated more than 1900 TWh of electricity in Middle-East and Africa in 2018. The share is expected to grow in the forecast period with upcoming projects and growing demand.

