Mobile Power Plant Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

About Mobile Power Plant:

A Mobile Power Plant, usually of the thermal electric type, with all equipment mounted on transport vehicles. Mobile power plants are used where the need for electric power is temporary.

High-speed diesels and gas turbines usually serve as the primary motors for a mobile power plant. In addition to the primary motor and the electric generator, the equipment also includes the switching apparatus, a complete cable network, a control console, automation and signaling systems, auxiliary equipment, and spare parts.

General Electric

Siemens

Solar Turbines

PW Power Systems

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

MWM

Meidensha Mobile Power Plant Market Types:

1-10MW

10-25MW

More than 25MW Mobile Power Plant Market Applications:

Oil & Gas

Emergency Power

Remote Area Electrification

Oil & Gas

Emergency Power

Remote Area Electrification

Others

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the largest market for mobile power plant. The increasing investments in remote area electrification in the Sub-Saharan African region and a strong presence of onshore oil & gas rigs, especially in the Middle East, drive the market growth in the region.