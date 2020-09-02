The “Modular Data Center Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Modular Data Center industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Modular Data Center market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Modular Data Center market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Modular Data Center market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Modular Data Center market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Modular Data Center market report provides an in-depth insight into Modular Data Center industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Modular data center solutions represent one approach that is designed to enhance installation and management efficiencies of data center hardware infrastructure. For instance, a brick-and-mortar data center facility typically takes 18 months of planning and implementation to make it serviceable. Modular solutions can reduce the time that it takes to bring a functional data center online to weeks.

Key Market Trends:

Telecom Sector to hold Major Share

The telecom providers, to optimize their networks and the digital services running on them, are going to need more compute and storage capacity to be deployed across carrier networks. Additionally, the increasing 4G penetration and the upcoming 5G wave are further motivating telecom vendors to invest in the modular data center market for more network functionality and much higher ability to manage networks around the edges.

Intel is working on distributing data centers across the cloud with the help of 5G technology and the edge data center movement. The company is carrying out many large interoperability trials with Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson.

The increasing mobile penetration and rising government laws regarding data security concerns are also fueling the adoption of modular data centers among telecom vendors.

For instance, in 2017, mobile data traffic, globally, reached 11 Exabyte’s (11 billion gigabytes) a month, climbing rapidly into the future. Additionally, in April 2017, the Australian government introduced data retention law, which states that telecommunication companies, operating in the region, need to store and manage customer data for at least two years. Hence, these laws are forcing companies to adopt data centers.

North America holds the largest Share

Being the hub for large-scale organizations and armed with higher internet penetration, North America accounts for the major share of the global modular data center market. Cutthroat competition in the market prompts organizations to adopt cost-effective solutions. The United States is a major market for global modular data centers. The organizations are investing in modular data centers to gain significant cost benefit, which is associated with their deployment. Big data and IoT penetration in the region will transform the demand for next-generation modular data centers. With the existing competition, organizations are under pressure to evolve IT scalability as well as their capacity.

Reasons to Buy Modular Data Center Market Report:

Analysis of Modular Data Center market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Modular Data Center industry

Modular Data Center market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Modular Data Center market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Modular Data Center Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Modular Data Center market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Modular Data Center status worldwide?

What are the Modular Data Center market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Modular Data Center?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Modular Data Center Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Mobility and Scalability of Modular Data Centers

4.3.2 Disaster Recovery Advantages

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Limitations in High Performance Computing and Threats from Substitutes

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution and Services

5.1.1 Function Module Solution

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Appliation

5.2.1 Disaster Backup

5.2.2 High Performance/ Edge Computing

5.2.3 Data Center Expansion

5.2.4 Starter Data Centers

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 IT

5.3.2 Telecom

5.3.3 BFSI

5.3.4 Government

5.3.5 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.3 Dell EMC

6.1.4 HPE Company

6.1.5 Cisco System Inc.

6.1.6 Vertiv Co

6.1.7 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.8 Cannon Technologies Ltd

6.1.9 Rittal Gmbh & Co. KG

6.1.10 Instant Data Centers LLC

6.1.11 Flexenclosure AB

6.1.12 Colt Group SA

6.1.13 Bladeroom Group Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

