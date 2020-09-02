The mushroom market was valued at US$ 38,665.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 66,195.0 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Mushrooms have been used as food by mankind since time age old times nutritional value and for their culinary value. There are approximately 20 different types of mushrooms in the market that is found across the globe. They are either cultivated or is wild. Out of these Button, Shiitake, Oyster Mushroom are widely used for human consumption. Mushrooms contain a modest amount of fiber, over a dozen minerals & vitamins, including copper, potassium, magnesium, zinc and a number of B vitamins such as folate. They are low in calories and fat and cholesterol-free.

Mushrooms, especially Cremini or Portobello are a good meat substitute as they have rich, earthy, meaty flavor and texture both. They are rich sources of vitamins and minerals for instance selenium, zinc, vitamin B1, B2, B5, B6 and B12. Moreover, they are full of substances with antioxidant and do not contain fat and carbohydrates. They are the only vegetable that contains vitamin D naturally as a result of their exposure to sunlight. Consumers who are vegetarian, flexitarian or opting for less meat consumption can use mushroom as meat substitute to make a dish lower in calories and delicious.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: The Mushroom Company, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc., Scelta Mushrooms B.V., Monaghan Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co, Okechamp SA, Greenyard, CMP Mushrooms, Costa Group

GLOBAL MUSHROOM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Others

By Form

Fresh Mushroom

Processed Mushroom

By Application

Food Processing Industry

Retail Outlets

Food Services

Others

A detailed outline of the Global Mushroom Market includes a comprehensive analysis of the various verticals of the businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for studies based on several terminologies.

It is expected to drive the Global Mushroom Market over the betting period. This research report covers the market structure and its development prospects in the near future. After analyzing the major companies, the report focuses on new entrants contributing to the market growth. Most companies in the Global Mushroom Market are currently using new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers light up various ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global Mushroom Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

Table of Contents:

Global Mushroom Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Mushroom Market Forecast

