The mushroom market was valued at US$ 38,665.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 66,195.0 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
Mushrooms have been used as food by mankind since time age old times nutritional value and for their culinary value. There are approximately 20 different types of mushrooms in the market that is found across the globe. They are either cultivated or is wild. Out of these Button, Shiitake, Oyster Mushroom are widely used for human consumption. Mushrooms contain a modest amount of fiber, over a dozen minerals & vitamins, including copper, potassium, magnesium, zinc and a number of B vitamins such as folate. They are low in calories and fat and cholesterol-free.
Mushrooms, especially Cremini or Portobello are a good meat substitute as they have rich, earthy, meaty flavor and texture both. They are rich sources of vitamins and minerals for instance selenium, zinc, vitamin B1, B2, B5, B6 and B12. Moreover, they are full of substances with antioxidant and do not contain fat and carbohydrates. They are the only vegetable that contains vitamin D naturally as a result of their exposure to sunlight. Consumers who are vegetarian, flexitarian or opting for less meat consumption can use mushroom as meat substitute to make a dish lower in calories and delicious.
Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: The Mushroom Company, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc., Scelta Mushrooms B.V., Monaghan Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co, Okechamp SA, Greenyard, CMP Mushrooms, Costa Group
GLOBAL MUSHROOM MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
- Button Mushroom
- Shiitake Mushroom
- Oyster Mushroom
- Others
By Form
- Fresh Mushroom
- Processed Mushroom
By Application
- Food Processing Industry
- Retail Outlets
- Food Services
- Others
Reasons for buying this report:
- It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenario.
- For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.
- It offers seven-year assessment of Global Mushroom Market.
- It helps in understanding the major key product segments.
- Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.
- It offers regional analysis of Global Mushroom Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders.
- It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Global Mushroom Market.
A detailed outline of the Global Mushroom Market includes a comprehensive analysis of the various verticals of the businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for studies based on several terminologies.
It is expected to drive the Global Mushroom Market over the betting period. This research report covers the market structure and its development prospects in the near future. After analyzing the major companies, the report focuses on new entrants contributing to the market growth. Most companies in the Global Mushroom Market are currently using new technological trends in the market.
Finally, the researchers light up various ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global Mushroom Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.
Table of Contents:
- Global Mushroom Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Industry
- Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Market Analysis by Application
- Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Mushroom Market Forecast
