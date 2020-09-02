Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global “Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in these regions. This report also studies the global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and local time by processing signals from satellites in space. GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global Constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems. Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) plays a significant role in high precision navigation, positioning, timing, and scientific questions related to precise positioning. Of course in the widest sense, this is a highly precise, continuous, all-weather and a real-time technique. Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Manufactures:

Qualcomm

Trimble Navigation

Broadcom

CSR(Qualcomm)

Laird PLC

Furuno Electric

Rockwell Collins

Texas Instruments

Cobham

Hexagon Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Types:

Global Constellations

Regional Constellations

Satellite-Based Augmentations Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Applications:

Rail

Surveying

Agriculture

LBS

Timing Sync

Road

Maritime

Scope of this Report:

This report focuses on the Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

American GPS technology and WAAS system in the global GNSS industry is the most important, the most comprehensive, the most used. Although in recent years, China and the European GNSS industry is developing rapidly, but in quite a long period of time, the United States will remain the GNSS service in various corners of the globe.

Japanâ€™s internal market has been APACâ€™s largest for a while and served by GPS-based augmented systems, such as MSAS, and in the future by QZSS (seven satellites are expected in orbit by 2020). With a bandwidth-hungry and tech-savvy consumer base, Japan is a big, attractive GNSS market, but difficult to penetrate due to local dominance. It is understood that entering the Japanese market is medium risk, high cost, with high expectations from customers and prospects for long-term returns.