Nebulizer is a medical device that converts the drug into mist and delivers it directly to the lungs. The technique of nebulization is commonly used for the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, cystic fibrosis, and COPD. There are various devices that can be used for nebulization. Some of the devices are rechargeable, and electrically powered ones are the most widely used.

Key Market Trends:

Mesh Nebulizer Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The mesh nebulizer segment of the global nebulizer market is expected to witness a high CAGR of 7.60% over the forecast period.

Mesh nebulizers have become the first choice for new nebulized pharmaceutical drug developments. Thus it was estimated that mesh nebulizers will be increasingly adopted in the coming future. This is due to the portability, convenience, and speed of treatment, owing to their low residual volumes and accurate lung delivery. Thus, technological advancements in mesh nebulizers, with the development of an innovative solution, are likely to further drive the growth of the market in the future.

There has also been a rising adoption of portable nebulizers by patients, which is contributing toward the market growth. Portable nebulizers are expected to witness robust growth, owing to the ease and convenience of use, technological advancement in devices, and launch of several new products in recent years.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do so over the Forecast Period

The North American nebulizer market is growing, due to the continuous innovations in technology. As the population in the region follows a fast-moving lifestyle, patients are looking for more portable nebulizer devices that can be transferred easily in time of need for patients suffering from asthma and other airway diseases.

In addition, healthcare cost containment issues, post economic crisis in the United States, have required the government to introduce new strategies to reduce patient stays in hospitals. This provided impetus to homecare services, which in turn, created a favorable environment for the growth of the nebulizer market.

What are the Nebulizer market challenges to market growth?

Detailed TOC of Nebulizer Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Chronic Respiratory Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Home Healthcare Devices

4.2.3 Rising Geriatric Population Base

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Drug Loss during Drug Delivery

4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Pneumatic Nebulizer

5.1.2 Ultrasonic Nebulizer

5.1.3 Mesh Nebulizer

5.2 By Portability

5.2.1 Tabletop Nebulizer

5.2.2 Portable Nebulizer

5.3 Sales Channel

5.3.1 Direct Purchase

5.3.2 Online Purchase

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies

6.1.2 Becton Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 Briggs Healthcare

6.1.4 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

6.1.5 GF Health Products Inc.

6.1.6 Invacare Corporation

6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.8 Medline Industries Inc.

6.1.9 Omron Corporation

6.1.10 PARI Pharma

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

