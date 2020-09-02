The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Network Forensics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regualatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Network Forensics investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Network Forensics Market was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.62 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

– As enterprises are continuously being targeted by hackers, and the malware are circumventing existing security systems and not triggering alarms on traditional security information and event management (SIEM) tools. Network forensics is enabling companies to better protect data and realize vulnerabilities in the system. With the increasing investments in security in the technological landscape, network forensics is emerging as one of the leading solutions in the industry.

– Increasing trends of BYOD and remote computing are creating a need for technologies that can be deployed instantly and scaled without the need for additional infrastructure. Additionally, with industries shifting most of the computing needs to cloud, the need for security in this application is on a rise. Due to companies offering flexible pricing and demand-based models, cloud-based models are witnessing an accelerated growth in the market, which is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

– Small and medium businesses, which are more prone to attacks, find the need to deploy better security systems, however, the affordability comes into play to hire in-house full-time security professional. Therefore, most of the business coming from SMBs is through managed services.Scope of the Report

Network security has become one of the most important aspects in the current connected landscape, with the amount of data traffic handled by network infrastructures increasing at an unprecedented rate. Network forensics is enabling companies to better protect data and realize vulnerabilities in the system. With the increasing investments in security in the technological landscape, network forensics is emerging as one of the leading solutions in the industry.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Netscout Systems Inc., Fireye Inc., EMC RSA, AccessData Group, Logrhythm Inc., LiveAction Inc., Valvi Solutions Inc., Niksun Inc., Cyber Diligence Inc., Netfort (Rapid7 Inc.)

Market Scenario

IT and Telecom Sector to Account for a Significant Share

– IT and telecom companies form a major segment in the critical infrastructure of any country, and multiple industries depend on their network for being operational. Therefore, the impact of a network attack can be vast and far-reaching, if it impacts the IT and telecom industry. Even a minor attack, or claims of an attack, can lead a company to shut down the critical services that the consumers and businesses rely upon.

– The sector is also booming with opportunities for network operators to transform their revenue models, through the development of advanced and innovative digital services, related to IoT, 5G, e-commerce, OTT communications, and mobile payments or managed services.

– At the same time, offering an enhanced network experience and implementing innovative and customized services are essential to driving up revenue.

– These factors are also motivating the studied market vendors to innovate their product offering, targeting these customers.

– Leading organizations have been attacked by phishers. Therefore, proper cyber security skills are especially important when it comes to security analytics and operations, according to the vendors in the market.

North American to Dominate the Market

– North America, among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption of network forensics solutions, is one of the largest markets. Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of vendors in the market.

– The increasing use of the internet and digital communications systems, especially in the shape of the Internet of things (IoT), leads to the increasing demand for competence in network forensics

– The growing popularity of IoT and BYOD trends has also resulted in the growth of cyber-crimes, forcing organizations to use network security solutions. The rise in connected devices in the region has made enterprise networks more complex. The evolving network landscape has generated the need among enterprises to reassess their network security infrastructure and adopt robust network solutions.

– The US Department of Defense has invested a massive amount in modernizing their infrastructure in the past. In April 2018, the Defense Systems Information Agency (DISA) of DoD announced their plan to upgrade the Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) with 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) transport speeds to a 100 Gbps packet-optical transport system.

Competitive Landscape

– February 2019 – IBM announced a new portfolio of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, which team artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics designed to help asset intensive organizations, like the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), to improve maintenance strategies.

– February 2019 – IBM developed a new technology to predict and monitor when and where trees and vegetation threaten the power lines, which may help improve power supply operations and reduce outages.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Network Forensics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

