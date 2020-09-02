Neuroendoscopes Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2020 – 2030

In 2019, according to the American brain tumor association, one of the major cause for cancer-related death is a brain cancer. It is estimated that 23,720 adults in the U.S will be diagnosed with primary cancerous tumors of the brain. Many manufacturers are focused towards development of new and innovative products to ensure a strong foot hold in the market. For an instance, NICO Corporation manufactures modern interventional technology such as BrainPath, a trans-sulcal system that may be used for standardized subcortical surgery. Furthermore, the company received FDA approval for NICO Myriad system.

Rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgery, is expected to increase the adoption of neuroendoscope devices. Furthermore, rising prevalence of brain cancer is expected to continue growth of neuroendoscopes market. Glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive types of brain tumors. There is an increase in research for such cancers, for an instance, Brain Tumor Founder’s Collaborative (BTFC), a corporative made of 9 private organizations has granted funds for a number of studies based on glioblastoma. Adoption of robotics in healthcare and the use of robotic technology for neuroendoscopic procedure will propel the growth of neuroendoscopes market. Rise in R&D funding will support the growth of neuroendoscopes market through the forecast period. Rapid advancement in technology such as brainpath will also support the growth of Neuroendoscopes market.

Presence of alternative treatment modes such as radiation therapy and chemotherapy are anticipated to restrain the growth of neuroendoscopes market. High risk of brain surgery is one of the major factors that may affect the adoption of such procedures which may restrict the growth of the neuroendoscopes market. Increasing early diagnosis in middle and higher income countries expected to potential boost the growth of neuroendoscopes marke.t High Cost of Neuroendoscopy Procedures and equipment’s is a factors which can hinder the overall growth of neuroendoscopes market.

The Neuroendoscopes Devices market is segmented by Product type, surgery and End User:

Based on the Product type Neuroendoscopes market is segmented into:

Rigid neruoendoscopes

Rigid Video neuroendoscopes

Rigid Fiber neuroendoscopes

Flexible neuroendoscopes

Accessories

Based on the surgery type Neuroendoscopes market segmented into:

Intraventricula

Intracranial

Transnasal

Based on the end-user type Neuroendoscopes is segmented into:

Hospitals

Medical research centers

Rigid fiber neuroendoscope is one of the most common device used for many neurological diseases such as cystic lesion. However, advancements in technology has offered the development of flexible neuroendoscopes that is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunity. Based on the end-users, hospitals are expected to hold a significant revenue share in the Neuroendoscopes market owing to the large volume of procedures undertaken in these facilities. Increased research funding will support the rapid growth of revenue generated in Medical research centre

North America is expected to lead the global Neuroendoscopes market, due to high awareness about the brain cancer, rise in adoption of brain surgery will increase the growth of Neuroendoscopes market. Rising applications of rigid endoscope in intraventricular Neuroendoscopey will also positively impact the growth of Neuroendoscopes market in the region. Europe market for neuroendoscopes is the next lucrative market owing to the advancement in technology and increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. The Asia Pacific is also expected to show significant growth in the Neuroendoscopes market due to increasing patient’s pool, well-established infrastructure and technological advancement inpatient care.

Some of the major key players in Neuroendoscopy market are: B. Braun melsungen AG, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, adeor medical AG, Renishaw plc. And tonglu wanhe medical instrument Co., Ltd., Clarus medical LLC. And RUDOLF medical GmbH+Co.KG and others. These companies are also focused towards building a strong distribution network through partnership to increase their geographical presence.

Neuroendoscopes market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, product type, and industry. The research report on Neuroendoscopy market provides facts, thoughtful insight and market-validated data.

