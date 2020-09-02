New Report – IoT Microcontroller Market Global Industry Analysis And Forecast 2020 To 2026

Latest New Report The IoT microcontroller market is market reach over USD 5,170 million by 2026 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market trends and growth prospects of “IoT Microcontroller Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Type (8 Bit Microcontroller, 16 Bit Microcontroller, 32 Bit Microcontroller); By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Smart Homes, Others); By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2018 – 2026” This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, APAC and South America, and MEA. North America is further segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe is divided into Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is bifurcated into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. In 2017, the 32 bit microcontroller segment dominated the global IoT microcontroller market, in terms of revenue. North America was the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

Request For Sample Copy @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/iot-microcontroller-market/request-for-sample

The growing penetration of mobile devices, and increasing adoption of IoT has primarily driven the growth of the IoT microcontroller market. The rising adoption of virtualization, cloud, and big data analytics has supported market growth over the years. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with growing automation across diverse industries would accelerate the growth of the IoT Microcontroller market during the forecast period. However, high power consumption, security and privacy concerns, and lack of standardization hinder the market growth. Growing demand from emerging economies, ad technological advancements are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017. The increase in industrial automation, and growing number of mobile devices drive the market growth. The growing trend of BYOD, IoT, big data analytics, and virtualization increases the demand for IoT microcontroller in the region. The growing penetration of mobile devices, and technological advancements further support IoT microcontroller market growth in the region. The increasing spending on smart homes and smart cities in the region further promote market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing automation of industrial processes across various industries in the developing countries of the region.

Inquiry before buying this report by clicking the link below: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/iot-microcontroller-market/inquire-before-buying

The companies operating in the market include Infineon Technologies, Broadcom Corporation, Microchip Technology, Fujitsu Ltd, Holtek Semiconductor, Silicon Laboratories, Inc, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Atmel Corporation, and Espressif Systems Pte. Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Segment Analysis

The global IoT microcontroller market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

IoT Microcontroller Market Size and Forecast by Type, 2018-2026

Key Findings

8 Bit Microcontroller

16 Bit Microcontroller

32 Bit Microcontroller

IoT Microcontroller Market Size and Forecast by Application, 2018-2026

Key Findings

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Smart Homes

Others

IoT Microcontroller Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2018-2026

North America [U.S., Canada]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Rest of Asia-Pacific]

Latin America [ Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East and Africa [Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of MEA]

Get Exclusive Discount on This Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/iot-microcontroller-market/request-for-discount-pricing

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world

Contact us

Corporate Sales, USA

Polaris Market Research

Phone: 1-646-568-9980

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com