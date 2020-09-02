Non-Woven Face Mask Market Size Incredible Possibilities And Growth Analysis

A non-woven face mask is a mask which protects the user’s respiratory tract and filters the air that the user breathes in, thus providing protection from various diseases which may arise due to virus transmission. The mask covers the whole face and protects the face from dust or microorganisms, which may harm the skin. The masks are available in different colors and with various tying options.

Previously, non-woven face masks were only utilized for protection from dust and similar issues; but now with rising health concerns and increase in pollution in some regions, consumers readily opt for disposable non-woven face masks. The non-woven face masks also protect the consumers who suffer from cardiovascular or respiratory diseases from industrial waste gas, which may intensify the disorders, leading to harmful effects. These face masks are a necessity for doctors and other hospital staff members as it protects them from the viruses which may spread from the patient. People working in the food industry use non-woven face masks to prevent the transmission of viruses through food. Non-woven face masks are more beneficial than woven face masks, as it is cheaper since the manufacturing cost is low, has better air permeability, is lightweight, waterproof, flexible and resilient, and provides better filtration. Usage of disposable non-woven products minimizes the risk of contamination as compared to reusable products, as disposable products are disposed of after usage. The challenge associated with non-woven face masks includes reduced strength and durability. The availability of non-woven face masks in different patterns or types provide consumers a better choice according to their level of comfort. These non-woven face masks are hypo allergic, that is, they prevent allergy problems, and irritation to sensitive skin.

The global non-woven face mask market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the global non-woven face mask market can be segmented into 1 Ply, 2 Ply, and 3 Ply non-woven face mask. The 1 or single Ply mask segment involves only a single layer of microfibers without any further folding. The 2 or double Ply mask segment consists of two layers of spun-bonded thermal polypropylene microfibers which provide better filtration and absorption. The 3 or triple Ply mask segment has three layers of folding arranged vertically which covers the mouth, nose, and chin. On the basis of application, the global non-woven face mask market can be segmented into hospitals, clean room, dental, food preparation, and industrial environment. Among all these segments of application, the hospital and dental segment involves the mandatory utilization of non-woven face mask as the mask ensures the prevention of virus transmission in the field in which viruses can spread easily. On the basis of region, the global non-woven face mask market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America serves as the highest non-woven face mask producing region across the globe, and even the consumption rate of the product is high there, because of increased health awareness among the citizens. The Asia Pacific region has the highest growth in the non-woven face mask market, with increase in production and demand from developing countries such as China.

The global non-woven face mask market includes various players. Some of the key players in the market are Disposable Sword Group, FULLSTAR NONWOVEN PRODUCTS CO., LTD., GUANGZHOU NOVAL Medical, MBL Impex Private Limited, V&Q Manufacturing Corporation, Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd., among many others.

