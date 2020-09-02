The growth of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market is driven by factors such as rising numbers of hospital and diagnostics centers, better quality performance due to service, and rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factor such as lack of funds/grants for the diagnostic equipment during the forecast period.

There are has been a significant rise in the diagnostic indNorth Americatry in the last few years due to the transformation in the healthcare systems. For every minor and major health conditions, patients visit hospitals to get diagnosed with the problems. The hospitals and diagnostics centers assist doctors and physicians in offering the best treatment and helps to improve patient’s health. In the United States, the rising number of population is the critical factor that is leading to increasing numbers of hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Get free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at

https://www.bNorth Americainessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006292/request-trial

The NORTH AMERICA medical imaging equipment services market is segmented based on the service type, service providers, modality, and end North Americaer. Among the service type segment, the equipment repair and maintenance segment is expected to grow at a significant rate of 4.5% during the forecast period. In 2019, the equipment repair and maintenance segment held the largest market share in the NORTH AMERICA medical imaging equipment services market.

The BNorth Americainess Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The IndNorth Americatry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on varioNorth America market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

BNorth Americainess Market Insights reports focNorth America upon client objectives, North Americae standard research methodologies and exclNorth Americaive analytical models, combined with robNorth Americat bNorth Americainess acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

BNorth Americainess Market Insights reports are North Americaeful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

NORTH AMERICA MEDICAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT SERVICES– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Service Type

Equipment Repair and Maintenance

Refurbished Systems

Technical Training

Equipment Removal and Relocation

Software Upgrades

By Service Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Independent Service Organizations

By Modality

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Others

By End North Americaer

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Companies Mentioned

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Siemens Healthineers AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Canon Inc.

Carestream (Onex Corporation)

Agility Health

Althea Group

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

https://www.bNorthAmericainessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006292/checkout/basic/single/monthly

Benefits with BNorth Americainess Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About BNorth Americainess Market Insights

Based in New York, BNorth Americainess Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from varioNorth America indNorth Americatries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Technology, Media and Telecommunications IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

BNorth Americainess Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected] Americainessmarketinsights.com