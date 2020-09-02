NORTH AMERICA Mushroom Market growth of this market is primarily triggered by factors such as a rise in the consumption of processed food and growing awareness about health and wellness.

NORTH AMERICA Mushroom Market is expected to grow in coming years due to rising mushroom demand, as it offers various health benefits. Mushrooms is considered beneficial for health, as they contain very less gluten and sodium content. Consumers are increasingly preferring mushrooms, as these are rich in proteins and vitamin; it is also low fat and cholesterol-free. Further, the mushroom also contains various nutrients which include selenium, potassium, and vitamin; these vitamins are essential for a healthy body and active lifestyle. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are the largest producer and exporters of fresh mushrooms.

In North America region, government are focused on strategic Initiatives for agricultural and agri-food sector. For instance, Canada government has taken various initiatives for supporting the agriculture and agri-food sector. For the development of Agri-food and agriculture sector, Canada government would deliver federal programs under the Canadian agriculture partnership focusing on economic growth in the agriculture sector. The Canadian agriculture partnership is focus to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector; it is a five-year plan which has an investment of US$ 3 Bn done by the federal government, territorial, and provincial governments. The partnership program would support farmers to manage significant risks and provide streamlined programs & services that are easier to access.

NORTH AMERICA MUSHROOM MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Mushroom Market by Type

Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Others

North America Mushroom Market by Form

Fresh Mushroom

Processed Mushroom

Dried Mushroom

Frozen Mushroom

Canned Mushroom

Others

North America Mushroom Market by Application

Food Processing Industry

Retail Outlets

Food Services

Others

North America Mushroom Market by Country

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

Bonduelle Group

Giorgio Fresh Co.

Golden Umbrella Mushroom

Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc.

Greenyard Group

Monaghan Mushrooms

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

New Hampshire Mushroom Company

Phillips Mushroom Farm

The Mushroom Company

