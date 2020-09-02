The North America PACS and RIS market expected to be US$ 2,728.43 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 5,008.93 Mn by 2027.The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, affordable price of new generation PACS software and rising prevalence of dental diseases. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to concerns regarding data privacy in the region.
The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as benefits offered by PACS and RIS solutions, and lack of skilled labor in the healthcare sector in the Asia Pacific is likely to grow the PACS and RIS market in the forecast period. Whereas, the shortage of high tech workers in the Asia Pacific region is likely to impact the growth of the PACS and RIS market during the forecast period.
US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to rising prevalence of the cancer, large number of imaging centers in this region, swift pace of technological advancements, growing geriatric population and increasing demand for computer aided diagnosis, are some of the key growth drivers of this market. Further, rising incidence of various types’ cardiovascular, neurological, oncological indications is also spurring the market growth at an exponential rate. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America PACS and RIS Market region during the forecast period.
NORTH AMERICA PACS AND RIS – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS)
o Dental PACS
o Cardiology PACS
o Oncology PACS
o Orthopedic PACS
o Others
- Radiology Information System (RIS)
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By Deployment
- Web-Based
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
By End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Other End Users
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Company Profiles
- McKesson Corporation
- General Electric
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Siemens AG
- Cerner Corporation
- IBM
- Novarad
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.
