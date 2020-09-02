Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market Trends, Opportunities, Key Players, Growth, Analysis, Outlook & Forecasts To 2025

Meridian Market Consultants (MMC) has published a new report titled, “2020-2025 Global and Regional Novel Drug Delivery Systems Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)”. According to the report, the global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market is accounted for more than US$ 7.0 Bn and expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period and expected to reach to the value of more than US$ XX Bn in 2025.

The drug-delivery system shall distribute drugs at a ratio controlled by the requirement of the body over a stated duration of medical care. The rise in need of regulated discharge of drugs is also another major reason for the accelerated growth of the global novel drug delivery systems market.

Also, the growing awareness among the consumers about several kinds of alternative treatments is giving a positive growth to the global novel drug delivery systems market. In fact, the novel drug delivery technologies allows to formulate novel drug delivery devices by combining the drug molecules into novel delivery systems, and thereby providing many commercial and therapeutic advantages. In addition to that, the continuous R&D activities and initiatives taken by government all around the world is also playing its part in driving the growth of the global novel drug delivery systems market.

Furthermore, the liposomes market is also witnessing significant growth in recent years as biologically operating substances enclosed within liposomes are secured to different extent from quick dilution or deterioration which helps drug carrier systems in order to transport drugs and other bioactive capsules to infected organs.

Also, the adoption of novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) has also increased owing to the usual enhancements in pharmacology which is expected to augment the growth of the global novel drug delivery systems market. Lastly, technological advancements are majorly stimulating the development of novel drug delivery systems, conclusively boosting the growth of its global market.

MMC Study identifies some of the key participating players in Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market globally are Galen, Amgen, Breckenridge Pharmaceuticals, Teva, Shire, Union Chimique Belge, Aspen, Roche, Novartis, Celgene, TWi Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Bausch Lomb, Merck, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Takeda, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Astellas, Pfizer, TOLMAR, Dr. Reddy, and Samyang Biopharmaceuticals.

